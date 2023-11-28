5 best Cyber Monday laptop deals still available (but not for long)

Cyber Monday showcased some incredible savings on laptops, capping off a week-long run of discounts of highly desired devices. However, while Cyber Monday has passed us by, some of the deals it showcased are still here! In fact, we've rounded up five of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can still cash in on. But act fast, because these deals won't be here forever.

One of my favorite deals to take note of is the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 now just $949 at Best Buy! This has been one of the better deals to come out of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales and it's still going strong! Grab it while you can to enjoy one of the most powerful ultra-portable MacBook experiences today.

Another fantastic opportunity to save comes from the Asus TUF Gaming F15 for only $979 at Best Buy. Hurry now and save $420 on this RTX 4070 equipped gaming laptop with a considerable configuration of competitive components inside that ensures excellent performance across the board – far surpassing it's sub-$1,000 on-sale price tag.

If you're looking for something a little more modest, then the ever-impressive Asus Zenbook 14X OLED is still on sale! A fantastic all-around laptop and a great device for students, the Zenbook 14X OLED has the heart of a MacBook and the features of a solid touchscreen laptop with a beautiful OLED display, backed by a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. For just a little while longer you can save $200 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, available now for just $599!

Check out these laptops and more in our selection below and grab yourself an incredible last-minute saving in the wake of Cyber Monday!

Today's best Cyber Monday laptop deals

MacBook Air 13 (M2): $1,199 $949 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It also packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 w/ RTX 4070: $1,399 $979 @ Best Buy

Save $420 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 at Best Buy during the Cyber Monday sales and snag a powerful gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 performance for less! Don't be fooled by its entry-level in price, the F15 is far more capable due to its impressive components and is an ideal companion for most gamers. Price check: $1,429 @ Walmart Sold out Similar models on sale:

Asus TUF Gaming A17 w/ RTX 4070: $1,399 @ Walmart

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop: $799 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (Q410VA). Not only is the Zenbook 14X OLED a fantastic laptop for students, it's also a powerful and secure portable laptop for productivity and entertainment. It features an FHD IR camera for video conferencing and secure logins with Windows Hello. Dolby Atmos and Smart Amplifier provide immersive, distortion free sound for streaming content. Price check: $690 @ Amazon Sold out

MSI Creator Z16: $2,549 $1,139 @ Newegg

Save a staggering $1,410 on MSI's Creator Z16 workstation laptop during Newegg's Cyber Monday sales! This mighty workstation may feature an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset, but it still offers a powerful punch of performance thanks to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU. Ideal for content creators, the Z16 is a formidable machine that can breeze through editing, rendering, and processing content with ease.