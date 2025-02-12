I found 7 outstanding early Presidents' Day laptop deals under $650 at Walmart
Get more for less with Walmart's budget laptop deals
As Presidents' Day nears, you can already find early laptop sales. I scoured Walmart to find the 7 best laptop deals for budget seekers looking to spend $650 or less.
While most of these laptops are capable daily drivers for general productivity and even casual gaming, a few are more suited to basic web browsing or watching videos.
If you're looking for a budget gaming system, the $628 MSI Thin 15.6 is your best bet. Now $210 off, this model packs an impressive array of components for the price, among them a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. This deal is hard to beat for maximizing your computing power on a budget.
With that said, the $528 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 comes close. At $251 off, this model lacks the MSI's gaming specs (discrete graphics, fast refresh display), but it delivers the same RAM and storage as the MSI, and it has a 16-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge.
Looking for an inexpensive MacBook? The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is now $629, down by $70 from its usual price. This older-generation MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch display and the baseline RAM and storage specs (8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD), but it still offers excellent battery life and enough power for general productivity tasks in a MacOS environment.
The $299 Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch is a bargain with Walmart's current $100 savings. For that price, you get a 3.6-pound laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus it has a 12th gen Intel Core i5 CPU.
Our remaining picks pack less power than the models above but can still work well for homework, word processing, e-mail, web surfing, social media, and streaming entertainment.
The $139 Acer Chromebook 315 is perfect for low-lift tasks using Google ChromeOS. Stay in the Windows universe with this pair of inexpensive HP laptops: the $249 HP 15.6-inch Pentium laptop and the HP Stream 14 Celeron laptop. Either of these models should suffice for cloud applications and light productivity tasks, and both include one year of Microsoft 365 cloud services (a $100 value).
If you're on the hunt for a low-cost laptop, scope out Walmart's early Presidents' Day laptop deals.
Best 7 Presidents Day laptop deals at Walmart under $650
Save $70 on the Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip. This 13.3-inch laptop was the choice entry level MacBook Air when it debuted four years ago, and now it remains the least expensive MacBook you can buy. It remains enough horsepower for general daily productivity, plus it qualifies for Apple Intelligence AI features and has up to 18 hours of battery life.
Features: 13.3-inch Retina (2560 x 1600) display, Apple M1 chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD
Save $210 on the MSI Thin 15.6. This 4.1-pound model is unusually svelte and lightweight for a gaming laptop. It has a display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, plus discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of VRAM.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 144Hz refresh, Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD
Save $251 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. This 15.6-inch laptop is one of the least expensive options with a 360-degree hinge so you can flip the touchscreen display around for use in different positions. It also packs a capable mid-range AMD Ryzen 7 processor.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen display with 360-degree hinge, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, AMD Radeon GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD
Save $100 on the Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop (model F1504ZA-WH52). This serviceable model has a 15.6-inch display and it's a bargain for a second system or a unit for basic productivity tasks and homework.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD
Save $40 on the Acer Chromebook 315. This basic ChromeOS laptop has DTS Audio and up to 10 hours of battery life. Plus it has fast Wi-Fi 6 on-board.
Features: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel N45oo CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
Save $130 on the HP 15.6 laptop (model 15-fd0083wm). This model has modest specs, and it runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode. It includes 12 months of Microsoft 365 online services.
Features: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, Intel N200 Pentium CPU, Intel UHD GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB Universal Flash Storage
Save $43 on the already-inexpensive HP Stream 14 laptop. Like the HP model above, the Stream has modest specs, and it uses Windows 11 Home in S mode. It, too, includes 12 months of Microsoft 365 online services.
Features: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, Intel N4120 Celeron CPU, Intel UHD 600 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC flash storage
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.
