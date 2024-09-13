5 Samsung monitor and TV deals that won't last long — save up to $1,000

The Discover Samsung fall sale is still going strong, and through Sept. 15 you'll see sizeable sitewide savings on Samsung's cutting-edger tech, from high-res displays to big-screen TVs.

Whether you're itching for a new gaming monitor, portable monitor, or just a cheap monitor to take back to school, most mobile mavericks can benefit from a dual-monitor setup at their home base; creators of all types can appreciate the value of a second monitor for streamlining the editorial process for photos, videos, and dense documents. And when it's time to relax, there's nothing quite like kicking back to a big-screen TV in high res.

Well, good news! Right now, you can save a bundle on Samsung OLED and QLED TVs, not to mention a whole slew of external monitors. (Students and teachers can take up to an extra 15% off at checkout via Samsung's Education Offer Program via ID.ME verification.)

Here are 5 Discover Samsung deals to check out before they're gone.

5 monitor and smart TV deals from Samsung

Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K Smart Gaming Monitor: $1,529 $999 @ Samsung

Save $530 off the Samsung 32" Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD), which comes with an ergonomic stand to help you achieve the perfect view with that gorgeous 4K display, which boasts 250 nits of brightness to bring you the widest possible spectrum of colors, shades, and contrasts. A new cooling system helps prevent burn-in, and G-Sync compatibility keeps the GPU and panel synced up to chop down on choppiness, screen-lag, and image tears during your next gaming sesh. Features: 3840 x 2160 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR10, built-in voice assistant (Bixby, Alexa)

Samsung 75" Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03D: $2,999 $2,299 @ Samsung

Save $700 off the larger-than-life Samsung 75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, which turns into a miniature art exhibit (populated by your own favorite pictures) when you’re not watching the boob tube. Its anti-reflection matte display cuts glare at all times, and it comes with a slim-fit wall mount that emulates a high-end picture frame — including a canvas-like finish. And thanks to built-in motion detection, the TV turns on and off automatically when you enter or exit the room. With voice assistants built right into the TV, your favorite content is available on command. Features: 4K resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, Quantum Processor 4K, Quantum HDR, Bixby/Alexa built-in, motion detection

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65TC Curved Monitor: $799 $499 @ Samsung

Save $300 off the Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65TC Curved Monitor, which features a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync to manage screen stuttering and image quality, whether you're gaming or just cruising through YouTube videos. The 1000R curved display is designed to match the human field of sight, with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio that's the perfect tool for professional multitaskers of every ilk. You get both HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and the built-in speakers cut down on the need for additional peripherals. Features: 3440 x 1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR10+, built-in speakers

Samsung 65" Class OLED S90D Smart TV: $2,699 $1,699 @ Samsung

Save a whopping $1,000 off the Samsung 65" Class OLED S90D, which features AI-powered 4K upscaling to bring crystal-clear imagery to your couch. Samsung's Real Depth Enhancer creates a more immersive experience by mirroring how the human eye processes depth and increasing foreground contrast accordingly. OLED HDR+ enables powerful brightness and rich contrast in each and every scene, and Motion Xcelerator 144Hz brings you ultra-smooth motion for virtually lag-free gaming. Features: 3840 x 2160 resolution (16:9 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Quantum OLED HDR+, 4K AI upscaling, Bixby/Alexa built-in