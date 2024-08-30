5 Best Buy Labor Day laptop deals I recommend for under $1,000 — save up to $450

Best Buy's Labor Day weekend deals are in full swing, and laptops are getting deep discounts. We found five attractive laptop deals, with the best one saving you up to $450. Whether you still need a new laptop for this year’s back-to-school season or are just ready for an upgrade, these laptops are worth a look.

The discounts vary from model to model. For example, the baseline configuration of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air now sells for $799, a $200 savings over its usual $999 price. Several HP models are on sale, including a pair of configs with AMD Ryzen processors. The more powerful of those 14-inch HP Envy options has a 1TB SSD and is on sale for just $599, a whopping $450 discount on its regular $1,049 price tag.

For those looking for the comparative simplicity of a Chromebook, Best Buy has you covered, too. For example, the Acer Chromebook Spin is on sale for $469, a savings of $230 over its $699 price.

If none of these strikes your fancy, check out Best Buy's wide range of laptop Labor Day deals.

5 Top laptop Labor Day deals from Best Buy

13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Take $200 off the baseline configuration of the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air laptop with M2 processor. The Apple M2 chip has an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, with 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. It has a 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 display, and it is rated for up to 18 hours of battery life. Even though this model was first released in 2022, Apple says it supports the forthcoming Apple Intelligence AI features. We gave this model 4.5 stars in our review, lauding its battery performance and comfortable keyboard. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 display, Apple M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD Price check: Amazon $799 | Apple $999

14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop: $1049 $599 @ Best Buy

This 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop has a touchscreen display that has a 360-degree hinge so you can flip it around and use this laptop as a tablet, too. It weighs 3-pounds, so it is easy to carry around all day. Inside, this model packs an AMD Ryzen 7 8000 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's plenty of power for maintaining dozens of open tabs, doing casual gaming, or pursuing creative projects. The laptop has Windows Copilot built-in. Features: 14-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 8000 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD

14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop: $879 $549 @ Best Buy

If you want to save a few more dollars, this version of the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop has a mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 8000 processor, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD -- enough to handle everyday tasks. It, too has Microsoft's Copilot AI built-in. Features: 14-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 5 8000 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD

14-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop: $699 $469 @ Best Buy

Save $230 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 laptop with this Labor Day sale at Best Buy. Get a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip it around and use the laptop in tent, presentation, or tablet modes. This model runs on Google Chrome OS, has a 13th generation Intel Core i5 CPU with integrated Intel Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. We gave this model 4.5 stars in our review, noting its excellent keyboard and stylus combo and its responsive display. Features: 14-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD