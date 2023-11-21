5 best Black Friday AMD laptop deals — Save up to $550 on your next gaming laptop

The best time to make a big electronics purchase is during the Black Friday deals season. If you're searching for a new gaming laptop or you need to upgrade your existing laptop, check out these fantastic Black Friday deals on AMD laptops.

Alienware's powerful m18 gaming laptop is discounted a whopping $550, and it can handle any demanding applications or AAA titles you throw at it. Or, you can opt for a laptop like the HP Victus, which can still play simple games well and is more budget-friendly, especially with $350 slashed off the original price.

If none of these laptops look like your cup of tea, head over to our best Black Friday gaming laptop deals for more options. Or, check out our best gaming deals to find accessories that'll complete your setup perfectly.

AMD laptop deals for Black Friday

1. HP Envy 2-in-1 with AMD Ryzen 5 7530U: $799 $499 @ Best Buy Lowest price! Save $300 on the HP Envy 2-in-1, a budget-friendly laptop that’s great for basic multitasking. With an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, you can even play a few small, simple games like Stardew Valley. This laptop is equipped with a large 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display, Windows 11 Home, and an HDMI 2.1 output.

2. HP Victus with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS: $799 $449 @ Best Buy This Black Friday deal knocks $350 off the original price of the HP Victus gaming laptop. This laptop is decked out with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU (with 4GB of VRAM), 512GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM, so it can easily run games that are semi-demanding. To round out the specs, this HP Victus features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and one HDMI 2.1 output to connect to a TV or monitor.

3. Alienware m18 with AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX: $2549 $1,999 @ Best Buy Save $550 on this premium gaming laptop from Alienware during Black Friday. The m18 laptop boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor (12 cores, 24 threads), a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB VRAM), 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. You can run demanding games on this laptop and it’ll handle them like a champ. Plus, your games will look beautiful on the 18-inch 1920 x 1080 480Hz display, or you can send it to an external display via an HDMI 2.1 port.

4. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS: $1349 $899 @ Best Buy During Black Friday, you can save $450 on Lenovo’s Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop, which can easily handle demanding applications and AAA titles at max settings. Inside, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB of VRAM), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. With this laptop’s smooth 144Hz 16-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display, your games will look sharp and stutter-free.