3 of the best deals on video editing laptops this Cyber Monday

In my video editing experience, a powerful laptop is crucial for handling high-resolution footage, crafting intricate special effects, and ensuring a seamless editing experience. While basic video trimming can be accomplished on budget laptops, these devices typically lack the processing prowess, graphics capabilities, and high-resolution displays essential for professional-grade video editing. Furthermore, cheaper laptops often suffer from subpar battery life and sluggish rendering times, hindering the productivity of content creators who demand efficiency.

Whether you prefer a MacBook or a PC laptop, these three laptops are just a few examples of video editing machines I have used and can recommend. The best part is each is being discounted during Cyber Monday.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,499 $1,799 @ Razer

The Razer Black 14 RTX 3080 Ti laptop gets a hefty $1,500 price cut in this deal. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Razer Gift Card to pick up some essential accessories for your new rig. The Razer Blade is ideal for competitive gamers, video editors, and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design.