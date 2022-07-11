How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online: Where to stream, release dates, synopsis and trailer

What We Do in the Shadows makes its return to streaming platforms later this month with the sleeper hit beginning its fourth season. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) reunite after last season’s dramatic end to Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Together again in their now somewhat decrepit Staten Island mansion, our favorite brood will wrestle with everything from wish-making and nightclub raving to child raising and a return to dating. Ready for more vulgar and eccentric antics? Check out our guide on how to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. Oh, and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is there too maybe.

The show, based on the 2014 film of the same name by filmmaker Taika Waititi and Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement, has grown a sizable cult following and high praise from critics since its 2019 release. So much so that the show has already been greenlit for a fifth and sixth season. It’s no surprise either, as the show’s candidly coarse, laugh-a-minute, awkward portrayal of its vampiric leads is perfectly captured by the mockumentary style of filming. If you’re new to the show, picture the camera crew from The Office being tasked with filming a slice-of-life documentary on four, foul-mouthed, bumbling, Luddite blood-suckers living in modern-day Staten Island — and if that doesn’t pique your interest, I don’t know what will.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 official trailer

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 online in the US and Canada

Those in the U.S. and Canada can catch the latest episodes from season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows as they are broadcast on FX every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) from July 12, 2022. This season kicks off with a double bill of episodes titled “Reunited” and “The Lamp”. Cable subscribers with FX in their package will also be able to watch new episodes on demand via the FXNow app and website at no additional cost.

Not a cable subscriber? Fear not. You’ll be able to watch What We Do in the Shadows via services such as Sling (opens in new tab) or Hulu (opens in new tab) the following day. New episodes will be released to Hulu every Wednesday from July 13, 2022, for the duration of the season's 10-episode run.

Hulu is an on-demand service that provides access to shows from major U.S. broadcast networks. Subscriptions start at $6.99 USD for the ad-supported base plan. The Disney Bundle offers Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ content for $13.99 a month.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 in the UK

U.K. fans of What We Do in the Shadows have traditionally had to wait a month or two longer than most other regions to sink their teeth into new episodes of the show, and season 4 appears to be no different. With no confirmed date currently set for the upcoming season’s U.K. premiere, we can only speculate based on previous seasons that it is likely to arrive on BBC iPlayer at some point in November.

In the meantime, those with an active TV license can ease the pain of this delay by rewatching all three previous seasons of What We Do in the Shadows on BBC iPlayer for ‘free’.

BBC iPlayer is available at no extra charge to U.K. TV license owners and includes On Demand and Catch-Up content from BBC programming.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 4 in Australia

On-demand services Foxtel NOW (opens in new tab) and BINGE (opens in new tab) are where Australian viewers can find the new season of What We Do in the Shadows. The first two episodes of season 4, “Reunited” and “The Lamp”, arrive on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Episodes will then be released individually on their respective platforms every Wednesday until the season’s closing episode in September.

Australian streaming service BINGE offers a free 14-day trial to new customers. Three subscription plans range in price from $10-18 AUD, with the top two tiers allowing high-definition streaming and multi-device support.

Accessing Foxtel content without a satellite dish, cable connection or set-top box has never been easier thanks to services like Foxtel NOW and its streaming app Foxtel Go. Customers of the on-demand service can enjoy the latest episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 4 and all previous seasons of the show via the Fox Showcase (opens in new tab) channel — part of the Foxtel Essentials package.

Foxtel NOW streaming service offers a free 10-day trial. It provides over 70+ live channels and access to an On Demand library of movies and series.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 synopsis

In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it.

While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 teaser

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows returns to screens in the U.S. with a double episode premiere on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. PT on Fox. Episodes will be available to stream across on-demand platforms in North America and Australia via Hulu and BINGE the following day on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. New episodes will then release the same day each week until the season 4 finale, “Memories”, in September.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for What We Do in the Shadows season 4 in the U.K. and Ireland. However, as with previous seasons, new episodes are likely to arrive on iPlayer sometime in November.

The following is the confirmed episode list and release dates for What We Do in the Shadows season 4: