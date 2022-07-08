How to watch Black Bird online: Where to stream, release dates, synopsis and trailer

Black Bird is a true crime, psychological thriller adapted from the memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. True crime stories have been captivating audiences for years now, and if you’re ready to dive into the next big docudrama, read our guide on how to watch Black Bird online in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.

The show sees Taron Egerton (Eggsy of Kingsman: The Secret Service) playing James Keene, a high school football hero who, after more than a few wrong turns in his life, is now looking at a 10-year stretch in jail. What could easily turn into a standard biopic of one man's journey through prison life is quickly subverted when Keene is approached by the assistant U.S. Attorney with a remarkable offer: enter a maximum security prison for the criminally insane to befriend a suspected serial killer and draw out a confession — or see out the duration of his sentence with no possibility of parole.

The show also marks the final TV appearance of Ray Liotta (Henry Hill of Goodfellas) after his recent passing in May of 2022. Liotta plays James “Big Jim” Keene Sr., a decorated police officer and father to Egerton’s character.

Black Bird premieres with a double episode on July 8, promising a gritty and suspenseful retelling of actual events. If your appetite for this captivating story has been whetted, then let’s go over how and where to watch Black Bird online.

Black Bird official trailer

How to watch Black Bird online in the US, Canada, UK and Australia

Black Bird will premiere in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia exclusively on Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). The season kicks off on Friday, July 8 with the first two episodes available to stream in the U.S. and Canada from midnight Eastern Time (or Thursday, July 7, 9 p.m. Pacific Time for those living on the west coast). Regional release times for the U.K. and Australia are 5 a.m. British Summer Time and 2 p.m. Australian Eastern Time, respectively.

Not an Apple TV+ subscriber? If you’ve purchased an Apple product within the last 90 days, you could be entitled to a free three-month trial — no strings attached. If you’d like to know more about this offer, click here (opens in new tab) to check your eligibility and the terms and conditions of the ongoing promotion.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) Apple TV+ is the streaming service of choice if you want to check out fantastic, award-winning Apple Originals like Severance, Ted Lasso and For All Mankind — with new Originals added every month. Subscriptions start as low as 4.99 USD (5.99 CAD/7.99 AUD/4.99 GBP) a month, with Apple offering a free 7-day trial for new subscribers.

If you’re already subscribed to a number of Apple services (like Fitness+ or Arcade), then the thought of signing up to yet another may leave your head spinning. Thankfully, Apple's all-in-one subscription, Apple One (opens in new tab), can cut down your costs and leave you with more bang for your buck. Granting access to six of the brand’s most used services, Apple One lets you enjoy a wealth of content for one easy-to-manage (and impressively discounted) payment.

How to watch Black Bird while abroad

If you’re traveling abroad, it’s always worth preparing for the possibility that your favorite services will no longer be available to you. While Apple TV+ is currently available in over 100 countries, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be getting the exact content you’ve become familiar with at home. Different countries have different rules regarding what is and isn’t acceptable to be shown. You may find that your favorite shows are either not available or heavily censored/edited.

Geo-blocks like this are just a few of the headaches you might face when attempting to access content in other regions, but there is a way to avoid these issues entirely. Virtual Private Networks (or VPNs) are services that allow you to virtually change your present location. This allows you to access geo-restricted content, save money by purchasing products in different regions, and avoid pesky censorship efforts.

If you’re abroad and relying on poorly secured public WiFi from cafés, hotels and airports, VPNs are also a fantastic tool to keep your connection and data safe online. The best VPNs provide secure, encrypted connections that eliminate the risk of man-in-the-middle attacks and packet sniffing attempts. Using a VPN affords you maximum privacy and is an essential tool whether you’re at home or abroad. Download a VPN (opens in new tab) today and enjoy the internet as if you never left the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN: 3 months free with annual subscriptions (opens in new tab) The internet was made to be a world without borders, and yet region-locked content, censored information and walled-off services exist all around us. There’s a great way to combat these practices while remaining safe and anonymous online — ExpressVPN. With ultra-fast servers in 94 countries, 24/7 customer support and a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee, make ExpressVPN your choice for internet freedom.

Black Bird synopsis

Inspired by a true story, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime: enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.

Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Black Bird release schedule: When will new Black Bird episodes come out?

Black Bird’s six-episode miniseries debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 8. The show’s first two episodes will be available to stream from midnight ET (or Thursday, July 7, 9 p.m. PT) across the U.S. and Canada, 5 a.m. BST in the U.K. and 2 p.m. AET in Australia. New episodes of Black Bird will then be released each Friday at the same time, until the sixth and final episode is released on August 5.

The following is the release schedule for Black Bird for those watching in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia: