While typically your Apple Watch isn't a device that you ever turn on or off, if things aren't working quite as smoothly as you would like then knowing how to restart an Apple Watch can be a handy skill.

Apple makes this quick and easy, so follow these instructions to restart your Apple Watch and you should be back to completing your rings or responding to texts on your Apple Watch in a matter of seconds.

In most circumstances, you are actually just going to want to turn your Apple Watch off and then back on again, but if that doesn't work then we'll also cover the more drastic restart option.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

How to turn an Apple Watch off and on

Press and hold the side button on the Apple Watch

Slide the Power Off button to the right side of the display

Press and hold the side button on the Apple Watch until the Apple logo appears

That's it, you've restarted your Apple Watch. It typically takes 20 to 30 seconds for it to finish booting up, but then everything should be ticking along again as expected.

If that didn't work, you'll need to follow these next steps to force a reset.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

How to reset an Apple Watch

Press and hold the Digital Crown and side button on the Apple Watch until you see the Apple Logo (~10 seconds)

That's all you need to do, your Apple Watch will reset and you should be up and running again in about a minute.