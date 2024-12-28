Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have near-perfect audio and noise cancellation — they're $100 off right now

If you love to listen to music — and let's be honest, who doesn't love to listen to music? — picking up a pair of Bose headphones might just be the smartest decision you'll ever make.

Fortunately, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones just dipped to $329 at Amazon in the limited Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition colorway, which is a sleek white shade. That gives you $100 in savings and lets you snag this fan-favorite pair of headphones at its lowest price ever.

In addition to premium audio quality that'll help you appreciate your favorite songs even more, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are known for unrivaled noise cancellation.

More specifically, our sister site T3 said these cans offer "active noise-canceling that truly cancels ambient sound." T3 also praised the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for a lightweight and compact design and a pretty good 18-hour battery life.

Investing in a good pair of headphones often comes with sticker shock, but epic deals like these help soften the blow a little bit. And you can rest easy knowing that you likely won't buy another pair of headphones for years. That said, feel free to check out the other best headphone deals we've rounded up so far before deciding this is the right pair of headphones.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal