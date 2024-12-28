Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have near-perfect audio and noise cancellation — they're $100 off right now
If you love to listen to music — and let's be honest, who doesn't love to listen to music? — picking up a pair of Bose headphones might just be the smartest decision you'll ever make.
Fortunately, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones just dipped to $329 at Amazon in the limited Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition colorway, which is a sleek white shade. That gives you $100 in savings and lets you snag this fan-favorite pair of headphones at its lowest price ever.
In addition to premium audio quality that'll help you appreciate your favorite songs even more, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are known for unrivaled noise cancellation.
More specifically, our sister site T3 said these cans offer "active noise-canceling that truly cancels ambient sound." T3 also praised the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for a lightweight and compact design and a pretty good 18-hour battery life.
Investing in a good pair of headphones often comes with sticker shock, but epic deals like these help soften the blow a little bit. And you can rest easy knowing that you likely won't buy another pair of headphones for years. That said, feel free to check out the other best headphone deals we've rounded up so far before deciding this is the right pair of headphones.
Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in the stunning Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition colorway.
Features: Limited edition Diamond 60th colorway, 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life
Release date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the limited Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition colorway.
Price check: Bose $329 | Best Buy $329
Reviews: These cans are widely regarded as the best noise-canceling headphones ever to grace the market. They even earned a perfect score from one of our sister sites, thanks to an immersive audio experience, decent 18-hour battery life, a lightweight and compact design, and above all, "active noise-canceling that truly cancels ambient sound."
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You've been hunting for a top-notch pair of noise-cancelling headphones with superb sound quality and great battery life.
Don't buy it if You don't see yourself needing or wanting active noise cancellation or if you don't want to pay extra for premium sound quality. Instead, browse the other best headphone deals we've rounded up this month.
