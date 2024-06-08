Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones hit all-time low price — if you want them in black

One of the best pairs of active noise-cancellation headphones on the market today has been marked down to an all-time low price — just in time for riding in the planes, trains, and automobiles of summer vacation.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are available on Amazon for $339, which is $90 off the list price of $429.

And if you like the color black, the news gets even better: At all other retailers, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are only discounted to $379.

However, Amazon has the black colorway of these highly-rated headphones discounted an extra $40, bringing the price down to $339. (You'll have the look of Christian Bale in Batman Begins when he asks, "Does it come in black?")

Tom's Guide awarded these headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars and its Editor's Choice award. The review praises the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for their modern design, signature Immersive Audio experience, and intuitive controls, calling it the "best-ever ANC."

Whether you splurge on a new pair of premium headphones for yourself or gift one to someone special for Father's Day or a graduation, you'll want to act fast before this short-term deal is over.

If the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones seem too pricey or feature-rich for your taste, check out the other best headphone deals we've rounded up.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal