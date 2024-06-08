Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones hit all-time low price — if you want them in black
Save $90 on the premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones
One of the best pairs of active noise-cancellation headphones on the market today has been marked down to an all-time low price — just in time for riding in the planes, trains, and automobiles of summer vacation.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are available on Amazon for $339, which is $90 off the list price of $429.
And if you like the color black, the news gets even better: At all other retailers, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are only discounted to $379.
However, Amazon has the black colorway of these highly-rated headphones discounted an extra $40, bringing the price down to $339. (You'll have the look of Christian Bale in Batman Begins when he asks, "Does it come in black?")
Tom's Guide awarded these headphones 4.5 out of 5 stars and its Editor's Choice award. The review praises the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for their modern design, signature Immersive Audio experience, and intuitive controls, calling it the "best-ever ANC."
Whether you splurge on a new pair of premium headphones for yourself or gift one to someone special for Father's Day or a graduation, you'll want to act fast before this short-term deal is over.
If the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones seem too pricey or feature-rich for your taste, check out the other best headphone deals we've rounded up.
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Black)
Was: $429
Now: $339 @ Amazon
Overview:
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones in black are discounted $90 to an all-time low price.
Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation (ANC), aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, touch controls, noise-cancelling microphone
Release date: October 2023
Price check: Best Buy $379 | Target $379 | Walmart $379 | Bose $379
Reviews: We haven't reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, but our sister sites absolutely love them, awarding between 4.5 and 5 out of 5 stars in reviews. Reviewers praise these headphones for their immersive and crisp sound quality, stellar ANC performance, long battery life, and intuitive touch controls.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ |
TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You love listening to music and want a high-quality pair of headphones to deliver an immersive,rich soundstage, stellar ANC technology to block the world's sounds out, and a long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You'd rather spend less on a pair of headphones or you don't care about your headphones having ANC tech. Check out the Bose QuietComfort headphones for a slightly cheaper option, or peruse our best headphone deals to find even more choices.
