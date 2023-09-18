Best Buy takes $50 off the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C connector
Save $50 on the upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case
Today, you can now preorder the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case for $199 at Best Buy. Apple prices them at $249, so that's $50 in savings. Of course, this is the lowest price ever for these pre-release headphones.
If you want to snag some new Apple earbuds, this is one of the best AirPods deals you can get. Preorders ship to arrive by the AirPods Pro 2 Sept. 22 release date.
Today's best AirPods Pro 2 USB-C deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C:
$249 $199 @ Best Buy
Save $50 when you preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.
Price check: Amazon $249|Apple $249
Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 have updated USB-C capabilities. With iOS 17, you'll experience adaptive audio and conversation awareness. You may also charge your AirPods directly with the USB-C enabled iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The AirPods Pro 2 offer premium features like adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.
While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri. Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.
Simply put, the AirPods Pro 2 are better than ever before. Preorder now and save $50.
