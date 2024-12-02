7 Cyber Monday Meta Quest accessory deals to level up your VR gaming

If you just bought a Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, or need to upgrade your favorite VR headset, here are six Black Friday gaming deals you don't want to miss.

If you haven't picked one up yet, we're tracking the best Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals so we can help you find the best value. In fact, the Meta Quest 3S is down to its lowest price right now.

While both Quest 3 and 3S headsets offer a solid out-of-the-box experience, there are several great accessories to take your VR gaming experience to the next level, whether you want to plug into your gaming laptop for augmented gaming or just need some extra battery life.

From link cables to charge stands to haptic vests, these six fantastic deals are ideal for all VR enthusiasts. Let's get into it.

6 Quest VR accessories to put in your Best Buy and Amazon carts

Kiwi Design 16FT Link Cable: was $24 now $15 at Amazon Amazon shaves 36% off this highly-reviewed 16ft link cable for Meta Quest VR headsets from Kiwi Design. Compatible with the Meta Quest 1, 2, 3, 3S, Pro and Pico 4 headsets, this link cable will give you a better range for your VR gaming sessions. The cable clip works with most head straps including the official Meta Quest Elite strap. Features: USB 3.0 to USB C connection, 16ft length, cable clip, high-speed 5Gbps data transfer rate.

AMVR Facial Interface Face Cover Pad: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Save 25% on the AMVR Facial Interface and Face Cover Pad allows you to choose between a comfortable, soft PU face cushion or a breathable ice silk cotton cushion, to further customize your VR gaming. These face cover pads are compatible with the Quest 3 Facial Interface, so make a solid replacement when your current pad needs to be replaced. Features: Soft PU face cushion and breathable Ice Silk Cotton face cushion, 3-position depth adjustment, upgraded ventilation structure, a removable silicone light-blocking nose guard, and breathable facial interface.

Best deal Kiwi Design K4 Boost Comfort Battery Head Strap: was $69 now $48.99 at Amazon Amazon shaved 43% off the Kiwi Design K4 Boost Comfort Battery Head Strap. This Meta Quest Elite head strap dupe gets you extended playtime and a more comfortable fit, and it's just $39 for Black Friday. Features: Dual fast charging with a 45W adapter and 25W output, fully charged in just 2.5 hours, reaches 65% charge in 60 minutes for 2.5 hours of playtime, a comfortable and balanced design.

Editor's Choice Meta Quest 3 charging dock: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Black Friday deals bring the official Meta Quest 3 charging dock below the $100 mark. If you want to show off your Quest 3 headset and charge it at the same time, this is the slickest way to do so. Features: an all-in-one charging dock for the Meta Quest 3 headset and controllers, 2 rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for hundreds of charging cycles, LED charge indicator lights.

Save $100 Woojer Haptic Vest 3: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy While not strictly a VR accessory, the Woojer Haptic Vest 3 is compatible with the Meta Quest 3 and can give you an incredibly immersive gaming experience. The Woojer Haptic Vest 3 features 6 Osci TRX2 transducers for 360-degree stereo haptics and it's just $399 for Black Friday. Features: 6 Osci TRX2 transducers, 360-degree stereo haptics, built-in dual Bluetooth 5 connection, Compatible with PC, mobile phones, game consoles, and VR headsets (consoles and VR headsets require a standard 3.5mm headset cable).