Save up to 60% on these 9 popular Nintendo Switch games with early Black Friday deals

Collecting all the best Switch games available is an expensive hobby. Luckily, there are some great early Black Friday deals to help save you some money on your next Switch game or two.

The biggest possible savings is $40 on the second installment of Mario + Rabbids, and you can save between 20% and 33% on popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, and Octopath Traveler II.

There could be better deals or deals on different Switch games as we approach Black Friday, so be sure to check back in. Or, snag these games while they're currently on sale, and have a new game ready to play by Thanksgiving.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $69 $57 @ Amazon The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild is an open-world adventure that'll keep you entertained for hours. Tears of the Kingdom follows Link through Hyrule yet again, but this time, there are floating islands in the sky and other new areas to explore, as well as new abilities, weapons, and enemies.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: $59 $19 @ Amazon This classic title is the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and it's up to you to build the perfect team to explore unique planets and defeat multiple bosses. In Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, you can play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, their Rabbid counterparts, and more, testing out different abilities with each character.

Persona 5 Royal: $59 $47 @ Amazon In Persona 5 Royal, you play as a new student in a Tokyo high school who, under mysterious circumstances, finds himself responsible for fixing a corrupt society by becoming a Phantom Thief. This RPG features turn-based combat, alternate endings, and a vast city to explore.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59 $39 @ Walmart This game has a little something for everyone. You can play the story, earning coins as you play Nintendo-built levels to rebuild the castle. Alternatively, spend hours creating your own silly or incredibly difficult levels, or explore user-created levels that other players have shared online.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch: $49 $22 @ Walmart This charming role-playing game puts you in the shoes of Oliver, a young boy who's trying to bring back his mother by exploring a world full of both helpful friends and challenging enemies. He has his trusty companion, Dippy, by his side and the game offers a good balance of exploration and combat.

Octopath Traveler 2: $59 $43 @ Amazon Explore the visually impressive world of Solistia, created using a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D animation, and play as one of eight new travelers in the game series. Each traveler has a unique path, with different townspeople to battle, items to collect, and skills to obtain.

Splatoon 3: $59 $47 @ Amazon The newest installment in the classic Nintendo series comes with new weapons, activities, and gear, all of which result in a colorfully painted battlefield. It's a great pick if you love 4v4 online battles, but there's also a single-player campaign to explore, as well as a co-op mode to play with friends.

Bayonetta 3: $59 $43 @ Amazon This game, like the previous two Bayonetta games, is a hack-and-slash action game that follows Bayonetta, a witch with cool abilities like Witch Time to slow things down, plenty of weapons to choose from, and demonic 'darlings' she can summon during battle.