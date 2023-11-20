Quick! PS5 Slim Black Friday deal bundled with Spider-Man 2

News
By Rami Tabari
published

This is a pretty epic holiday gift — if it remains in stock

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle
(Image credit: Sony)

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're a gamer or want to be a gamer, there's nothing better than jumping in with a PS5 Slim in one hand and Spider-Man 2 in the other.

PS5 Slim takes everything we know and love about the PS5 and shrinks it down so it can actually fit on your TV stand. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 is quite arguably the best superhero game of all time.

Jump into the best gaming moment in modern times with the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499 at Dell.

Black Friday PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle deal

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Dell

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Dell
Overview: Buy the PS5 Slim and get Spider-Man 2 for free. It's hard to pass up this epic bundle for a new game and new console.

Features: The PS5 Slim is a more compact version of the monstrous PS5. It's outfitted with 1TB of storage, featuring Sony's high-speed SSD. Naturally, you get all the goodies of the original PS5, including ray-tracing, 4K-TV gaming, and up to 120 fps with 120Hz screens. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 is an amazing open-world, superhero, action-adventure game.

Release date: November, 2023.

Price check: Best Buy $499 | Walmart $499

Reviews: PS5 Slim is the original PS5 but small -- that's really all you need to know. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 yields fantastic action set pieces, exhilarating boss fights, and a gorgeous rendition of NYC, but at its center lies a powerful narrative pushing against the one-dimensionality of “hero versus villain” tropes to focus on their humanity.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★

Buy it if: You want the latest console on the block. You want to experience experimental tech like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the iconic DualSense controllers. You want to be Spider-Man. You want to experience the best superhero story in gaming. You like Venom. You like punching bad guys.

Don't Buy it if: You already own a PS5. You don't like Spider-Man (seriously?). Those are really the only two reasons you shouldn't get this bundle.

View Deal
