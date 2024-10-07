PS5 Slim hits lowest price ever in early October Prime Day sale

PS5 Slim is an excellent gaming console, but if you've been keeping up with the incredible collection of first-party games Sony puts out, we don't need to convince you. And with this early October Prime Day deal, you can save $51 on both models of the PS5 Slim.

Walmart currently has the PS5 Slim Digital on sale for $399, with the PS5 Slim Disc edition on sale for $449. This is the lowest the price has ever been for the PS5, and although it has dipped down to this cost a couple of times this year, now is a great time to take advantage of the PS5 Slim being at its cheapest.

The PS5 is the ultimate gaming console and it has continued to prove that Sony is dominating the industry. Unless you're interested in a handheld experience like the Switch, the PS5 boasts such phenomenal exclusive games that it's hard to deny that it is the best current generation console.

Whether we're talking about Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man 2, Returnal, Final Fantasy XVI, Astro Bot, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more, there's so many phenomenal titles to enjoy. Even beyond just what's listed above, it's the perfect place to enjoy your favorite third-party titles.

Today's best PS5 Slim deal

PS5 Slim Digital: $450 $399 @ Walmart

PS5 Slim Disc: $500 $449 @ Walmart

Overview: The PS5 Slim is seeing a discount for both its Disc and Digital models, saving $51 dollars in both cases at Walmart. This is a perfect time to purchase the less bulky version of the PS5, and it's an excellent choice for those who haven't acquired the console yet. Features: The PS5 Slim is a more compact version of the monstrous PS5. It's outfitted with 1TB of storage, featuring Sony's high-speed SSD. Naturally, you get all the goodies of the original PS5, including ray-tracing, 4K-TV gaming, and up to 120 fps with 120Hz screens. Release date: November, 2023. Disc Price check: Amazon $449 | Best Buy $449

Digital Price Check: Best Buy $449 Reviews: PS5 Slim is the original PS5 but smaller -- that's really all you need to know. If you're looking for the best gaming console of the current generation with excellent exclusives like Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok, Astro Bot, Final Fantasy XVI and far more, look no further. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want the latest console on the block. You want to experience experimental tech like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the iconic DualSense controllers. You're not interested in the PS5 Pro, which is $700 and boasts far stronger graphics, but the price isn't worth it for most. Don't Buy it if: You already own a PS5. You don't care for console games. You're interested in purchasing the PS5 Pro instead.