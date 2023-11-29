Hurry! Asus ROG Ally just dropped to a new all-time low for Cyber Week at $399
The Asus ROG Ally is a gaming laptop in disguise
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but Cyber Week deals are upon us and shockingly some of them are even better. One standout example is the Asus ROG Ally, a device that quickly became one of our gaming laptop reviewer's favorite gaming "laptop" when she got it in for review earlier this year.
This Best Buy Cyber Week sale drops the base model ROG Ally to a mere $399 at Best Buy, that's $200 off its original price! If you want the upgraded Z1 Extreme model, that's also at its all-time low at $599.
If you are a Nintendo Switch fan or an avid PC gamer who's constantly on the go, the Asus ROG Ally is the gaming handheld that you've been dreaming about at a price we wouldn't have guessed possible a month ago.
Best Cyber Week Asus ROG Ally deal
Asus ROG Ally:
$599 $399 @ Best Buy
Overview: The Asus ROG Ally is arguably the best gaming 'laptop' for its price.
Features: 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 100% sRGB color gamut, 500-nit peak brightness, Gorilla Glass DXC/Victus protected, IPS touch screen display. Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. ROG intelligent cooling. Windows 11 Home. AMD Ryzen Z1 APU with RDNA3 graphics. 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Up to 2 hours gaming life, 6.8 hours video playback.
Release date: June. 2023
Price check: Asus $599
Upgrade option: Asus ROG Ally Extreme
$699 $599 @ Best Buy
Price history: This deal is a new all-time low price to date for the ROG Ally.
Reviews: Across our most popular brands we agree that while the ROG Ally wasn't quite the Steam Deck killer we had hoped for, it remains a top-tier option for gaming on the go.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want on-the-go access to all of your gaming libraries across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, etc. right out of the box on a bright, colorful display.
Don't buy it if: You already own a Steam Deck, it's not the Valve-crushing competitor we hoped for. If you're not one for on-the-go gaming, this is a lot of money to spend on a device you might not make full use of.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
Most Popular
By Sarah Chaney
By TJ Fink