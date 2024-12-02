The only Nintendo Switch controller I'd play Super Smash Bros. with got a big Cyber Monday discount
When my Super Smash Bros. reputation is on the line, this is the only controller I need
I've played a lot of of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in my life and have come away with some profound conclusions.
Among them: Kirby is underrated, items suck, and lastly, you cannot and should not play Super Smash with Joy-Cons.
Don't get me wrong, I love Joy-Cons in theory — they're a playful but of Nintendo ingenuity that neither Sony nor Microsoft has dared replicate — but they just can't endure the button-pushing punishment that games like Super Smash require.
Luckily, Nintendo makes a Pro controller for those high-stress moments and it's also on a major sale this Cyber Monday. If you feel like your Super Smash Bros. game needs an upgrade, now is the perfect time to make an investment.
Nintendo's Pro Switch controller takes on a more traditional format compared to the Joy-Cons.
In my experience, the Pro controller is much more comfortable and durable which makes it ideal for high-impact games like Super Smash Bros.
Better yet, you can get if for $40 as opposed to the usual $70 if you buy from Walmart right now. If you've got a Super Smash reputation to uphold, this is the only controller you want.
