The only Nintendo Switch controller I'd play Super Smash Bros. with got a big Cyber Monday discount

I've played a lot of of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in my life and have come away with some profound conclusions.

Among them: Kirby is underrated, items suck, and lastly, you cannot and should not play Super Smash with Joy-Cons.

Don't get me wrong, I love Joy-Cons in theory — they're a playful but of Nintendo ingenuity that neither Sony nor Microsoft has dared replicate — but they just can't endure the button-pushing punishment that games like Super Smash require.

Luckily, Nintendo makes a Pro controller for those high-stress moments and it's also on a major sale this Cyber Monday. If you feel like your Super Smash Bros. game needs an upgrade, now is the perfect time to make an investment.

