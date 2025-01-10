Nintendo's unreleased Switch 2 somehow stole the show at CES

News
By
published

At this point, there's little left to the imagination when it comes to the Switch 2.

nintendo switch 2 3d-printed mockup
(Image credit: Netzwelt)

CES 2025 is one of the biggest tech events of the year, full of exciting and innovative tech like powerful next-gen CPUs and GPUs for laptops, new smart glasses and headsets, and unique inventions like Razer's new gaming chair. That's why it's so surprising that perhaps some of the biggest buzz at CES 2025 comes from a company that didn't even attend the show.

Rather, the star of the show is a 3D-printed mockup of Nintendo's heavily rumored upcoming Switch 2 console (via Video Games Chronicle). The mockup was brought to CES by accessory maker Genki to help show off how Genki's own accessories will accommodate new dimensions and features, but the mockup console itself is arguably more interesting to most than the accessories made for it.

We basically know what the Switch 2 will look like

Genki's 3D-printed mockup of the Switch 2 confirms what a few leaks have previously suggested, including magnetic Joy-Cons, a second USB-C port, a larger overall form factor with an 8-inch display, and a mysterious new button on the right Joy-Con.

This mockup is by far the best look we've had at what the Switch 2 could potentially look like. Genki cofounder and CEO Eddie Tsai told The Verge multiple details regarding how the Joy-Cons connect, how secure they feel, how to detach them, and more, but reportedly declined to share where he'd gotten his information.

It's important to remember that Nintendo hasn't officially said anything about its new console. Accessory makers like Genki and Dbrand have clearly received dimensions and feature information from somewhere, but there's always a possibility that their info could be incorrect and we should take everything with a grain of salt until we hear definitively from Nintendo.

Following Switch 2 leaks has been wild over the last few months. We've already seen a leaked Switch 2 motherboard and another Switch 2 mockup by accessory maker Dbrand, so at this point, the only thing left to our imaginations are which games will grace the next-gen Switch at launch. (And even with that, many of us have some pretty good guesses.)

Thanks to a direct statement from Nintendo's President Shuntaro Furukawa, we know the company "will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," which ends March 2025. But with all the major design leaks from accessory makers, I wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo goes ahead and announces the new console this month.

Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney
Contributing Writer

Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.