Gaming Prime Day deals: The 5 best deals I found at Walmart for PC gamers

While Amazon's October Prime Day deals are coming in left and right, alternative retailers are also hosting their own selection of excellent discounts. One such example is Walmart, which has tons of great deals on gaming laptops, monitors, and pre-built desktop PCs.

One such example is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5, available for $849 at Walmart. This is a $550 discount from its original price of $1,399. It's an excellent mid-range gaming laptop that boasts solid RTX 4060 graphics and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

The Acer Nitro 27-inch monitor is also available at Walmart for $149, which is $50 off its original price of $199. It's a perfect choice for most gamers with smaller desks, featuring 2K resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time, and AMD FreeSync compatibility.

Without further ado, let's jump right into my 5 favorite Walmart gaming deals during Amazon's October Prime Day.

5 best gaming Walmart Prime Day deals

Lenovo Legion Slim 5: $1,399 $849 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is a solid mid-range gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 laptop-level GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's perfect for running decently demanding games, especially if you don't want to invest in a higher-end gaming laptop that could take you well above a thousand dollars. In this case, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 was more than a thousand, but it's now a little under, making it the perfect time to invest in this power gaming laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 processor in a 16-inch display at 165Hz refresh rate.

Acer Nitro 27-inch monitor: $199 $149 @ Walmart

If you need a powerful gaming monitor perfect for smaller desks, the Acer Nitro 27-inch is an excellent choice, and it's now $50 off at Walmart. It boasts a 2,560 x 1,440-pixel resolution, 170Hz refresh rate, and 1 millisecond response time. It also has features like AMD FreeSync Premium Technology, is HDR ready, and has a curved panel perfect for improving immersion.

iBUYPOWER RTX 4060 gaming tower: $1,199 $849 @ Walmart

Finding an affordable gaming desktop that can still handle games well is not easy, but this iBUYPOWER TraceMesh pre-built gaming desktop is both cheap and powerful. It ensures you get a sub-$1,000 desktop that can run your favorite games at decent settings. It's built with an RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Intel Core i7-13700F processor.

LG 27-inch UltraGear monitor: $159 $129 @ Walmart

If you need an even more affordable gaming monitor that will ensure you're paying the least while getting the most out of it possible, the LG 27-inch UltraGear is your pick. While it only has a 1,920 x 1,080-pixel panel, it features a 180Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync capabilities, and a 5 millisecond response time. We recommend the Acer Nitro 27-inch in this list if you'd prefer a 2K monitor, but if 1080p is perfectly fine with you, look no further than the LG 27-inch UltraGear.

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor: $229 $159 @ Walmart

If you're still okay with an FHD (1,920 x 1080-pixel) display but want it to be a little larger, the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch is the perfect choice. It boasts a 1500R curve perfect for enhancing immersion, a 165Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time, and the inclusion of AMD FreeSync Technology.