3 Samsung monitors under $200 for Black Friday

Grab a quality Samsung monitor under $200 for Black Friday
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're a remote worker in need of an additional monitor or if you're a gamer looking to upgrade their setup, Samsung has got you covered for just under $200.
You can choose between a 24-inch, 27-inch, or even a 32-inch monitor to get yourself rolling. The first two are gaming monitors clocked at 1080p, while the latter is a productivity monitor sizing up to 1440p.
Black Friday Samsung monitor deals
Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A:
$249 $129 @ Samsung
The Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.
Price check: $129 @ Amazon
Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A:
$279 $179 @ Samsung
The Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.
Price check: $179 @ Amazon
Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor:
$379 $279 @ Samsung
Save $100 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G 34" Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price.
