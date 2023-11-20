3 Samsung monitors under $200 for Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're a remote worker in need of an additional monitor or if you're a gamer looking to upgrade their setup, Samsung has got you covered for just under $200.

You can choose between a 24-inch, 27-inch, or even a 32-inch monitor to get yourself rolling. The first two are gaming monitors clocked at 1080p, while the latter is a productivity monitor sizing up to 1440p.

See 3 Black Friday Samsung monitor deals you can get right now.

Black Friday Samsung monitor deals

Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: $249 $129 @ Samsung

The Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing. Price check: $129 @ Amazon

Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A: $279 $179 @ Samsung

The Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing. Price check: $179 @ Amazon