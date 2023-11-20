3 Samsung monitors under $200 for Black Friday

News
By Rami Tabari
published

Grab a quality Samsung monitor under $200 for Black Friday

Samsung monitors black friday
(Image credit: Samsung)

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're a remote worker in need of an additional monitor or if you're a gamer looking to upgrade their setup, Samsung has got you covered for just under $200.

You can choose between a 24-inch, 27-inch, or even a 32-inch monitor to get yourself rolling. The first two are gaming monitors clocked at 1080p, while the latter is a productivity monitor sizing up to 1440p.

See 3 Black Friday Samsung monitor deals you can get right now.

Black Friday Samsung monitor deals

Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: $249

Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: $249 $129 @ Samsung
The Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.

Price check: $129 @ Amazon

View Deal
Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A: $279

Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A: $279 $179 @ Samsung
The Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.

Price check: $179 @ Amazon

View Deal
Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor: $379

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor: $379 $279 @ Samsung
Save $100 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G 34" Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price. 

View Deal
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.