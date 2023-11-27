Gamers, start your engines! 5 best Cyber Monday racing wheel deals
Cyber Monday is here and while it might be over soon, there's no escaping the great deals it's launching at us. But beyond just the best Cyber Monday gaming deals, we have tons of great deals on other accessories. For example, racing wheels!
While racing wheels aren't for everyone, the people who do want them probably want something specific depending on the game they're playing. And if you know anything about racing wheels, they're often console specific. This means there are PlayStation or Xbox specific ones, with either working on PC. Regardless, we have racing wheels of both kinds!
Thrustmaster T150 RS:
$229 $129 @ Best Buy
The Thrustmaster T150 RS is a racing wheel that works on PS4, PS5 and PC and is currently $100 off at Best Buy. It features a rotation angle from 27 degrees to 1080 degrees and has adjustable Force Feedback to enhance the tactile sensation of racing. It also comes with a mixed belt-pulley and gears system, helical gears, and a metal ball-bearing axel.
Logitech G29 Driving Force:
$299 $199 @ Amazon
The Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel is compatible with PS5, PS4, PC, and Mac and it's currently $100 off on Amazon. It features helical gearing, 900-degree rotation, customizable pedals, and a hand-stitched leather cover.
Logitech G920 Driving Force:
$299 $199 @ Amazon
Similar to the previous wheel, this Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel is of a similar series but is instead optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox One. It can also be used with PC and Mac, but features the same helical gearing, 900-degree rotation, customizable pedals, and a hand-stitched leather cover.
Thrustmaster T248:
$399 $313 @ Best Buy
The Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Windows, currently $86 off on Best Buy. It features 25 action buttons, a race dashboard, dynamic force feedback, magnetic paddle shifters, pressure modes and a Hybrid Drive system.
Logitech G923:
$349 $279 @ Best Buy
And finally, the Logitech G923 racing wheel is compatible with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mac and Windows, currently $70 off on Best Buy. It features button mapping, rumble vibration, Trueforce feedback, programmable dual clutch, on-wheel game controls, and sustainable design with 52% certified post-consumer plastic.
