Ya-ha-ha! You found a Legend of Zelda Black Friday deal!

Black Friday brings many surprising things, but one we never would have guessed is the latest Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom having its price cut already! As Link would say, Hah! Hwaahh?

Journey into the unknown with Tears of the Kingdom for $58 at Walmart. Join Link, Zelda probably, and some Rauru guy on a journey that includes picking mushrooms, trying not to freeze to death, and probably other things. I'm not really sure. I haven't made it through the tutorial because I'm too stubborn to cook things. Don't be like me, kids. While we're continually seeing restocks on the physical copy, the digital copy is on the same deal.

If you aren't up to date with the Zelda franchise, fear not! The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is just $39 at Best Buy for Black Friday.

This is simply one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can get.

Save $11 on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and add it to your collection for an all-time low price. This Nintendo Switch exclusive game is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and mysterious islands floating in the skies above. Price Check: Amazon $59 | Best Buy $69

Save $20 on the Nintendo Switch's launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Join Link on a journey like never before with stunning graphics, a completely open world, and mushroom foraging. Chicks love mushroom foraging. Also recruit sages from villages and defeat the ultimate evil plaguing our world or something. Did we mention you do a little dance when you cook food?

Released on May 12, 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the best Switch games for Zelda and action-adventure fans and a worthy sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Although we didn't review it, we got a first look at the game in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase. It was satisfying to watch the game's hero, "Link" soar through the clouds and paraglide onto one of the many Sky Islands. And how could you not appreciate the colorful, stylized graphics this game has to offer?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reviews at Amazon rate it 4.9 out of 5-stars. Happy gamers like the more expansive world, revamped weapon durability system, and how the game tests your creativity. Others praise the game's story and focus on character development over previous Zelda titles.

In this latest release, the game's hero, Link, has a new set of abilities allowing you to experience Zelda gameplay like never before. Forge weapons, reverse time, and transport yourself through solid objects above your head. The new Ultrahand ability lets you pick up and move just about any object and glue them to other objects (or weapons) to build useful navigation tools like vehicles.

Now $11 off, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is at its best price yet. It's worth considering if you're looking for a new action-adventure game to get into.