Blue Yeti X is my favorite microphone — oh look, it’s $60 off for Black Friday

Blue Yeti X

Was: $169

Now: $109 @ Walmart

Overview: The Blue Yeti X is a premium professional microphone designed to make you sound crisp with an easy setup.

Features: The Blue Yeti X is built with a nob on the front that can adjust gain, while four options on the back allow the user to swap between different microphone input settings to perfect how you want it to receive audio.

Release date: Sep. 2019

Price check: Best Buy $129 | B&H $129

Price history: This isn't technically the lowest a Blue Yeti X has ever been, as the WoW version was $99 before it went out of stock, but this is the lowest price for this specific model.

Reviews: Reviews across our brands seem to agree that the Blue Yeti X is one of the best, if not the best, USB microphone you can buy right now.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You're in need of a high quality USB microphone and don't want to dish out big bucks for the more expensive professional stuff.

Don't buy it if: You're okay with headset microphones or cheaper external mics that won't make you sound as crisp, but will get the job done.