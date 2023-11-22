Blue Yeti X is my favorite microphone — oh look, it’s $60 off for Black Friday
The Blue Yeti X is only $109 this Black Friday
Black Friday does not let up with its onslaught of amazing deals, and while it may be tough to sift through an endless barrage of discounts without being sure what exactly you want to buy, once in a while a deal comes around that's perfectly suited to recommend based on personal experience.
Enter the Blue Yeti X, a microphone I purchased two years ago now and have been gleefully using since. While my own one had a bunch of cute little World of Warcraft runes on it to showcase my pure levels of nerdness, it doesn't change that the Yeti X is an excellent microphone. And now, you can get the Blue Yeti X for $109 at Walmart.
Blue Yeti X Black Friday Walmart deal
Blue Yeti X
Was:
$169
Now: $109 @ Walmart
Overview: The Blue Yeti X is a premium professional microphone designed to make you sound crisp with an easy setup.
Features: The Blue Yeti X is built with a nob on the front that can adjust gain, while four options on the back allow the user to swap between different microphone input settings to perfect how you want it to receive audio.
Release date: Sep. 2019
Price check: Best Buy $129 | B&H $129
Price history: This isn't technically the lowest a Blue Yeti X has ever been, as the WoW version was $99 before it went out of stock, but this is the lowest price for this specific model.
Reviews: Reviews across our brands seem to agree that the Blue Yeti X is one of the best, if not the best, USB microphone you can buy right now.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're in need of a high quality USB microphone and don't want to dish out big bucks for the more expensive professional stuff.
Don't buy it if: You're okay with headset microphones or cheaper external mics that won't make you sound as crisp, but will get the job done.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.
