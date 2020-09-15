PS5 Showcase: What we want from Sony

Sony recently announced over the weekend that it’s holding a PS5 Showcase on September 16, promising to provide a first look at “some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!).” Here’s how to tune in tomorrow .

We can expect this conference to last around 40 minutes, with “updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”

It’s hard to predict what we’ll see tomorrow, but we can dream. Here’s what we want Sony to reveal at its latest PlayStation 5 Showcase event, including the price of the PS5, Elden Ring gameplay, God of War 2, Final Fantasy XVI and more.

Xbox revealed a release date and price for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S last week, so it’s only a matter of time before Sony does the same. Rumors suggest we can expect the PlayStation 5 to launch in November, which means Sony is running out of time to let consumers know when they can get their hands on its next-gen hardware.

In fact, many analysts predict that the primary purpose of the PlayStation 5 Showcase is to reveal the price, release date and pre-order date of the console. If Sony lets this next event go by without revealing these details, the internet might just lose its collective mind.

Final Fantasy XVI reveal trailer

While it’s hard to imagine this rumor being true, a Reddit user spotted a Tweet by Square Enix Executive Producer Shinji Hashimoto reacting to the PlayStation 5 Showcase announcement before quickly deleting his response. Desperate fans hypothesized that Square Enix’s presence at the showcase could mean an announcement for Final Fantasy XVI .

Perhaps I’m skeptical because I can’t imagine such an incredible dream coming true, but this rumor is difficult to believe. Even if it is, what could we expect out of a Final Fantasy XVI? I’m hoping Square Enix’s latest installment in its biggest franchise ever looks identical to the Visual Works Character Prototype we saw back in 2018.

This demo gives us a glimpse into an environment that blends futuristic and modern design with traditional Japanese architecture. If Final Fantasy XVI were based on this visual demo, we can expect it to be a science-fiction world with androids, high tech-weaponry and augmented magical powers. The trailer ends with a shocking shift, revealing that the scene was taking place on a space station all along.

I’m sick of the series presented with the standard fantasy elements, so I’d love nothing more than for Square Enix to tackle a futuristic setting again. However, this could go against its best interest, as the Final Fantasy VII Remake is already rooted in science fiction.

Demon's Souls gameplay

During Sony's Future of Gaming showcase back in June, it revealed the Demon's Souls re-imagining, currently in development by Bluepoint Games. There have also been recent rumors suggesting the game was rated in Korea, meaning it could be a lot closer to release than many expected.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This is difficult to believe, as it's unlikely that a game without a gameplay trailer and half a dozen screenshots of its opening area would be ready for release anytime soon. However, it's not impossible that Demon's Souls could show up during Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase this Wednesday.

Hopefully, Bluepoint Games shows some gameplay and perhaps comments on whether or not they'll be restoring the massive cut area from the original game.

God of War 2 announcement

God of War 2, which is being deemed on the internet “Ragnarok,” could officially be confirmed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase this Wednesday. Considering how popular the game is, the announcement could serve as the final reveal of the event, possibly leaving fans with a gameplay demo similar to the one we saw when God of War 2018 was shown for the first time.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Even if God of War 2 is revealed at this showcase, we probably won't get a release date with it. The game is likely quite a few years out, but it could be a good way to build hype around the PlayStation 5, especially after Xbox revealed such agreeable prices for its next-generation hardware.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay

Sony’s Future of Gaming conference back in June ended with an incredible reveal trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that provided a first look at the game’s phenomenal environments. Once again, Guerilla Games is absolutely blowing me away with visual improvements to what was already one of the most gorgeous games I’ve played.

The most striking aspect of this trailer is a scene where Aloy has a rebreather equipped and dives deep underwater, likely suggesting the game will feature expanded portions under the sea and superior swimming mechanics. This could greatly benefit the experience, as Horizon Zero Dawn suffered from sluggish swimming that frequently broke the fluidity of combat.

It would be great if Sony revealed an extended gameplay demo for Horizon Forbidden West. I’d love nothing more than to see what other changes Guerrilla Games made for this exciting sequel.

Elden Ring gameplay

After a long year and three months of waiting since the initial announcement of Elden Ring , I’m desperate for the slightest bit of news I can get my hands on. So many events have passed with no further reveals from FromSoftware, but I still dream that it could happen at every forthcoming showcase.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

At this point, I wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t hear about it until 2021, as Twitter user Imran Khan hinted that we probably won’t see anything about the game for the rest of 2020. Regardless, here’s to dreaming that Wednesday’s PlayStation 5 Showcase finally gives us a first look at Elden Ring gameplay.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is another game that was given an announcement trailer during Sony’s Future of Gaming conference back in June. It’s likely that we’ll get a gameplay demonstration for the title along with a release date since it’s expected to launch alongside the PlayStation 5.

I’m excited to see how Insomniac Games is changing the Spider-Man formula to fit Miles’ playstyle. As he has the ability to turn invisible and shock enemies, I imagine the game will feature more prominent and complex stealth segments and occasionally focus on strategically stunning enemies rather than beating them to a pulp.

It would be shocking if this conference passed without any confirmation on the release date of both PlayStation 5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so it’s a safe bet to assume we’ll learn these details on Wednesday.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 reveal

If Square Enix isn’t going to announce Final Fantasy XVI, the next best thing is a teaser trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2. We’ve known this is happening for a long time with confirmation in July that the game had entered development . However, whether or not it’s ready to be teased at Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase is a different question.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

And if the studio does intend to show something, what could it tease? It’s going to be difficult to show anything outside of a title trailer or a quick confirmation that the game is happening considering it just entered development. Even then, this would be on-brand for Square Enix, considering the company frequently announces titles when they’re very early in development.

Bloodborne enhanced for PC and PS5

Back in June, rumors of Bloodborne making its way to PC and PS5 began to surface. This came from Twitter user CaseyExplosion , who originally tweeted about a leaked Steam listing for Bloodborne as a joke. Afterward, they claim it was officially confirmed to them by a trusted source and that the game would be revealed at Sony’s Future of Gaming showcase back in June.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)