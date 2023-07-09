My 5 favorite content creator tech wants this Prime Day

Sure, I am currently obsessed with my new Threads life, or #Thrife, but I haven’t lost sight of my main goals, which is what am I buying this Prime Day. Normally, two weeks before every Prime Day, I start gathering my list of wants. Everything from camera gear to firepits, and even new cushions for my backyard furniture. This year, I wanted to focus on more camera gear for my mobile content creation.

I compiled my short list of wants and needs, plus one little extra that is more about creating memories for me and my family. Yeah, I can be a bit soft-hearted while shopping. OK, let’s have a quick look at my Prime Day content creators’ wish list, which is everything you need to create professional-level content.

Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Since its release in 2022, the Panasonic Lumix GH6 has been one of the best cameras available for content creators of every skill level. Although not a full-frame camera, this Micro Four Thirds beast is really all most content creators need. The GH6 is small and lightweight but packs an expansive array of video options combined with excellent image quality. The GH6 also boasts fantastic image stabilization, excellent autofocus, and one of the best user interfaces in the photo and video arena. I can personally vouch for the quality as I have been in the process of a long-term review that will be out shortly. The GH6 is a winner, delivering stunning photos and video.

The GH6 records up to 5.7K60 and 4K120; you can film in Internal ProRes 422 HQ, MOV. MP4 and with an external monitor in BlackMagic’s BRAW format. You also get pre-installed V-Log/V-Gamut and +13-stops of dynamic range with Dynamic Range Boost. You get a 25MP sensor for shooting stills, with a 100MP multi-shot option for amazing super high-resolution photos. The GH6 is sturdy, thanks to its Magnesium build with dust and splash protection. The autofocus features subject recognition of people and animals. The 3-inch fully articulating display is fantastic, and the system also comes with active cooling for long-form recording.

This Prime Day deal has already started, so you can get the Panasonic Lumix GH6 with its stunning Leica 12-60mm F2.8 - 4.0 lens right now for just $2,297.99, a massive $500 savings that I plan on taking advantage of.

Lighting

(Image credit: Future)

The Zhiyun Molus X100 gives users access to a powerful 100W 2700K to 6500K Ultra-portable lighting source and comes with an excellent accessory ecosystem. I have been testing it out for an upcoming review, which is amazing. It’s a must-have for any mobile content creator.

Weighing just under one pound (385 grams, 0.85 pounds), it’s easy to carry in your backpack or in its included case. The light temperature controls also allow the user to dial in the color to exactly how you want your image to look. Also, this tiny light source is bright; I have used it to shoot in my backyard in the dead of night, and it lights up the whole area. The lithium battery on the X100 will give you a few hours of powerful light, and you can also plug it in and not worry about it overheating because it has a built-in fan cooling system.

The Molus X100 should see a good discount making it a great deal for anyone seeking power portable lighting options.

Gimbal

(Image credit: Future)

Content creators can use the Zhiyun WeeBill-S to create buttery smooth, stabilized footage for all their projects. Used by Pro filmmakers, it’s affordable, giving novices and amateurs alike the opportunity to create cinema magic. Featuring strong motors with an advanced stabilization algorithm, the intelligent ViaTouch 2.0 system, as well as an ultra-low latency HD image transmission module, the WEEBILL-S helps you push your creations to the next level.

During NAB 2023, I went hands-on with the Weebill S-3, which was absolutely fantastic. This pro camera gimbal easily handles mainstream mirrorless and DSLR camera & lens combos. Thanks to its lightweight body and unique Sling mode, the WEEBILL-S creates an effortless shooting experience.

During Prime Day, I'm pretty certain we can all save money on the Weebill-S and snag it for under its current price of $279. However, I am holding out for the Weebill-S with Image Transmission Pro kit, which is normally $539. As rumors have it, you can expect a massive savings starting July 11th.

Storage

(Image credit: Future)

Storage is a massive must-have when you’re a content creator, and the PNY 256GB EliteX-PRO90 Class 10 U3 V90 UHS-II SDXC Flash Memory Card is one of my go-to cards.

With read speeds up to 300MB/s & write speeds up to 280MB/s, I can capture high-quality content seamlessly. I tend to shoot in 4k or 6K, and I have found these PNY EliteX-Pro90 SD cards have never let me down. Thanks to its V90 Speed class, I could even shoot in 8K without worrying.

You should be able to snag these reliable, durable, and waterproof SD cards from PNY during Prime Day deals starting July 11th.

If you’re only shooting in 1080p or 4K, you should be able to get a great deal on the PNY EliteX-PRO60 and snag a 256GB card, as it is usually the best deal. I also use these cards, and they’re fantastic and reliable. With a read speed of 280MB and a write speed of 180MB. They’re dependable, magnet-proof, and won't let you down. These are on my wish list, too, because I'm sure the prices will drop come July 11th.

Laptop

(Image credit: Future)

Since its launch, the MacBook Air 15-inch has been winning praise, and I, for one would love to get my muscled axe swingers on one. Apple 15-inch MacBook Air is pretty much the MacBook Air 13 with more screen real estate.

The base model MacBook Air 15 features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine and 8GB of RAM. It has a speedy 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Force Touch trackpad.

Our MacBook Air 15 review gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars praising its ultra-slim chassis, beautiful Liquid Retina display, and solid performance. The 15-inch MacBook Air's battery life endured nearly 15 hours of continuous web surfing over WiFi at 150 nits of brightness. This puts it in the category of laptops with the longest-lasting battery life.

In one test, we opened 80 Google Chrome running a mix of productivity apps, social media, and videos. Apple's new 15-inch laptop had no issue juggling multiple tasks at once with no performance lag. In our lab, it scored 9,993 on Geekbench 6.1 overall performance test, which beats the 8,389 category average.

With a weight of 3.3 pounds and measuring 13.4 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches, the MacBook Air 15 is fairly portable. Now just under $1,200, the MacBook Air 15 is worth considering if you're in the market for a new laptop.

You can already save $100 on the Apple 15-inch MacBook Air M2 and pick it up for $1,199 Amazon, and it could dip even deeper during Prime Day.

Suprise Extra

(Image credit: Future)

The Kodak Step Slim Instant Mobile Color Photo Printer. This is a sentimental choice for me. Growing up, my mom, dad, and brother would sit around looking at photo albums my parents put together. My parents have been gone now for many years, but I still have those albums, and the memories warm my heart.

In today’s world, most of our photos are collected in the cloud. That’s wonderful and convenient, but the physical pictures or special moments from my own children, hanging on walls or in albums, don’t exist. This is where the Kodak Step Slim comes into focus.

The ability to print high-quality copies of all the moments that are sitting on my phone in the cloud, and putting them in an album for my kids, means everything to me. And since they print on sticky Zinc paper, I can slap them anywhere I want to annoy my kids as well lol. Also, thanks to the sticky backs, you can turn any notebook into a photo album, and that’s cool too.

Professionally, I like shooting photos and quickly printing them up to stick to a session board and collaborating with others on my teams over the look of a shot. Thanks to its lightweight 8.4 ounces and small size (0.9 x 3.25 x 4.9 inches), I can easily add the Step Slim to my mobile creator kit. The Step Slim prints one print per min, and you should get 100 prints on a single charge.

I hope to grab the Kodak Step Slim mobile color photo printer during Prime Day sales. I've been told Kodak will have some nice deals happening starting July 11th, and I hope to take advantage of it.

That’s my list of must-haves this Prime Day, and you better believe I already have them saved in my special Prime Day wish list on Amazon.