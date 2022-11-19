AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Which noise-cancelling earbuds are Apple’s best?

The AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Fit Pro are, hands down, two of the best Apple earbuds you can buy. They share many of the same features (e.g., active noise cancellation (ANC), “Hey Siri” voice activation, Personalized Spatial Audio) and operate similarly, thanks to impeccable iOS integration. Other factors such as battery life and sound quality are comparable as well.

However, differences in design and hardware make them completely different products. Apple’s introduction of the H2 processor gives the AirPods Pro 2 a functional leg-up against their sporty rival, while the Fit Pro’s more fitness-centric appearance and unique mic array make them the more dependable workout companion.

Only one can be considered Apple’s top true wireless model. Read our in-depth analysis to see whether the AirPods Pro 2 or Beats Fit Pro are worthy of that title.

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Price

The AirPods Pro 2 replaces the original at the same $249 price point. It’s only been a few weeks since their release, but major online retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab) are currently selling them for $234. Meanwhile, the Beats Fit Pro carries a $199 MSRP, though it is frequently on sale (we’ve seen it go for as low as $160).

Both products are expected to be part of this year’s best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals.

Taking price and performance into account, the Fit Pro is the more enticing purchase.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AirPods Pro 2 Beats Fit Pro Price $249.99 $199.99 Wirelesw charging Yes No Battery life 5.5 hours (Spatial Audio and Head Tracking on) 6 hours (ANC on); 7 hours (ANC off); 30 hours (charging case with ANC on); 34 hours (charging case with ANC off) 6 hours (ANC on), 7 hours (ANC Off), 27 hours (ANC on with charging case), 30 hours (ANC off with charging case) Processor H2 H1 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 IPX rating IPX4 (buds and case) IPX4 (buds only) Size and weight (buds) 1.22 x 0.86 x 0.94 inches (per bud); 0.19 ounces (per bud) 0.75 x 1.18 x 0.94 inches (per bud); 0.2 ounces (per bud) Size and weight (charging case) 1.78 x 2.39 x 0.85 inches (charging case); 1.79 ounces (charging case) 1.94 ounces (charging case); 1.12. x 2.44. x 2.44 inches (charging case) Special features ANC, adaptive transparency mode, adaptive EQ, personalized spatial audio, automatic switching, Ear Tip Fit Test, physical volume controls, audio sharing, announced messages with Siri, Find My (AirPods), “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, MagSafe charging case with built-in speaker, Apple Watch charging, lanyard loop support ANC, adaptive EQ, personalized spatial audio, transparency mode, automatic switching, audio sharing, announced messages with Siri, Ear Tip Fit Test, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Find My in iOS

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Design

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Attractiveness and build quality go to the Fit Pro. Plastic makes up the entire product and the material feels extremely sturdy. IPX4 certification means the buds can sustain sweat and heavy splashing. Beats’ iconic logo is placed on the multifunctional button and the top of the charging case, which is compact and stores the buds handsomely on the inside. You can also purchase the Fit Pro in different colors, including Black, Sage Gray, Stone Purple, White, and three limited edition versions from the Kim Kardashian collection.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Apple mostly performed a copy-and-paste job with the AirPods Pro 2. They did add the AirPods 3’s skin-detect sensors for distinction. These buds are composed of the same cheap plastic used to create the previous version. The IP rating (IPX4) hasn’t changed either. Apple does give the MagSafe charging case the same IP protection, along with new features like a built-in speaker with location tracking capabilities (more on this later) and a loop on the side to attach a lanyard.

The AirPods Pro 2 comes with a new ear tip kit for optimal fit and has the more accurate Ear Tip Fit Test. However, the Fit Pro’s tips offer better sweat absorption and the installed wings keep the buds locked in place when engaged in lateral-heavy exercises.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Controls

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Each device comes with a full suite of commands that can be enabled manually or through voice activation via “Hey Siri” wake word functionality. Apple’s AI bot works slightly better on the AirPods Pro 2; the dual beamforming mics and speech-detecting accelerometer help capture every word. Wear detection is also available on both models and works well to initiate auto-pause when removing either set of buds.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The true differentiator in this category is physical controls, something that is far better executed on the AirPods Pro 2. Apple’s innovative force sensors are the best input method for wireless earbuds, plus the inclusion of touch sensors to easily raise and lower volume using slide gestures is an ingenious move. Pressing the Fit Pro’s buttons offers great tactility to ensure users of intended commands are met. However, this action leads to soreness after several attempts since it pushes the buds further into your ears.

You can customize the control scheme for either product in the iOS settings. Only the Fit Pro lets you do so on Android devices via companion app. Beats buds are also compatible with Google Assistant and Bixby – the AirPods Pro 2 aren’t.

Nonetheless, Apple’s force sensor system is just too good to deny.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Active noise cancellation

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

We’ve praised the Fit Pro for boasting the same ANC performance as the original AirPods Pro. The technology still performs up to par, eliminating up to 85 percent of external sounds, specifically those that fall within low and mid-frequencies. Beats’ Transparency Mode is just as reliable for increasing environmental awareness when exercising indoors or outdoors. You can even utilize ambient listening alternatives like Live Listen, which uses the iPhone mics to capture noises, so you can hear them.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Apple says the AirPods Pro 2 can “reduce up to two times more unwanted background noise,” but our testing says otherwise. These buds don’t outperform ANC goliaths such as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 or Sony WF-1000XM4. That doesn’t mean they don’t do a superb job of reducing unwanted noise. Like their predecessor, these buds tame low- and mid-frequency noises. They also neutralize high-pitched sounds and wind better than the Fit Pro. But it’s the new Adaptive Transparency mode that gives the AirPods Pro 2 this round, keeping listeners aware of their surroundings and reducing harsh environmental noise at the same time.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Audio Quality

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Expect many of the same audio specs, no matter which buds you choose. Apple’s adaptive EQ optimizes audio on the fly to pump out rich, energetic sound. You can still tweak audio performance by switching between different music presets in iOS. And while Personalized Spatial Audio was first introduced during the AirPods Pro 2 announcement, it’s also available on the Fit Pro and helps enhance 3D effects when listening to Dolby-Atmos-supported content.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Laptop Magazine)

The AirPods Pro 2 supports one extra feature: Headphone Accommodations to tune balance, range, and brightness. Apple’s headtracking technology is superior on the AirPods Pro 2, creating a more immersive listening environment when zoning out to select Apple Music tracks. The latest AirPods also receive a new low-distortion driver and custom amplifier, which creates richer, more energetic sound, though the Fit Pro has a better soundstage with well-balanced frequency range and stronger bass.

Winner: Tie

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Special features and app

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The feature sets for both models are nearly identical. As for what’s shared: ANC, adaptive EQ, announced messages with Siri, automatic switching, control customization, Ear Tip Fit Test, EQ, Find My support, “Hey Siri” voice activation, Live Listen, Personalized Spatial Audio, and Transparency mode.

The AirPods Pro 2 do have some exclusive features. Apple’s H2 processor works with Bluetooth 5.3 to create faster high-bandwidth connectivity with iOS/macOS devices. As previously mentioned, the MagSafe charging case now supports the Find My app and will send out a tone through the speaker that indicates the location of a misplaced device. It’ll also inform you of pairing, low battery, and charging statuses.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Even if the Fit Pro runs on the older H1 chip, the technology still operates at an elite level on all platforms. These buds are more platform-neutral, like the Studio Buds, and easily pair to Android devices, which is something that can’t be said about the AirPods Pro 2.

On the other hand, the H2 chip makes the AirPods Pro 2 more futureproof.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Battery life

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The AirPods Pro 2 received a boost in playtimes and offers the same battery life as the Fit Pro: 6 hours with ANC on and 7 hours with ANC off. Fast-Fuel charging is standard on both models, generating 1 hour of use on a 5-minute charge. Apple’s charging case holds more portable power than Beats’ case (34 hours versus 28 hours), plus it supports wireless charging and Apple Watch charging.

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 vs. Beats Fit Pro: Call quality

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

We prefer the Fit Pro as a calling headset. Regular calls and FaceTime chats sound loud and clear. The six microphones (three on each bud) and voice accelerometer allow for superb vocal capture and quality noise reduction.

The original AirPods Pro are some of the best earbuds for voice and video calls. We’re not sure what happened, but the AirPods Pro 2 dropped the ball on call quality. We experienced lots of muffle and background noise during testing. One positive is that they come with headtracking support for FaceTime calls, which makes conferencing chats feel more in-person.

Winner: Beats Fit Pro

Winner: AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 wins this face-off. Apple’s H2 chip is a significant feature that gives these buds stronger ANC, smarter controls, and more battery life. Much of what made the original a commercial smash remains intact, from convincing 3D sound to seamless iOS/macOS integration. New additions like Precision Finding with the MagSafe charging case and touch volume controls also make this version feel like a splurge-worthy upgrade.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AirPods Pro 2 Beats Fit Pro Value (5) 4 5 Design (15) 12 13 Controls (10) 10 8 Active noise cancellation (20) 18 17 Audio quality (15) 13 13 App and special features (15) 15 11 Battery Life (10) 8 7 Call quality (10) 8 10 Total Score (100) 88 84

The Beats Fit Pro are a fantastic value for iPhone or Android users that want stellar sound and great noise cancellation at a more attainable price. It’s a major deal to get nearly the same features as the AirPods Pro 2, especially those like Personalized Spatial Audio, which has been poorly promoted by Beats advertising team. A sporty design, sufficient playtimes, and stronger call quality earn these buds even greater praise.

In the end, it’s really about the H2 chip and all the latest tech it affords the AirPods Pro 2, along with what’s to come from future iOS updates.