Walmart Holiday Kickoff — 9 deals to lure you away from Prime Day

Walmart Holiday Kickoff deals are live with Black Friday-worthy discounts to square up with Prime Day. From now through Oct. 12, snag the lowest prices ever on select laptops, tablets, PC gaming gear, and more.

For example, you can get the HP Victus 16 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop with Hyper X Cloud Stringer 2 Wired Headset Bundle (valued at $1,349) for just $949. That's $400 in savings and a discount so staggering, it'll make you clutch your chest like Fred Sanford. Not only is this the lowest price ever for this bundle, it's also one of the best Prime Day-rivaling gaming laptop deals you can get.

Want to beat the rush of Black Friday and pick up that big-screen TV you've been eye-balling? Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale has many top-rated TVs on salelike the best-selling 75-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV for $998 ($500 off). If you're on the prowl for Samsung's artsy The Frame QLED 4K TV, you'll be glad to know it's down to $1,297 ($202 off).

Shop the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale and see the top deals I recommended below.

Walmart Holiday Kickoff deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 $719 $399 @ Walmart

Sav $321 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with this excellent Prime Day alternative deal. This machine features a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated graphics, and 512GB of speedy SSD storage.

HP Victus 16 RTX 4060 (2023): $1,349 $949 @ Walmart

Save $400 on this HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop with Hyper X Cloud Stinger 2 Headset Bundle. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $249

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen: $309 $149 @ Walmart

Save $160 on the 1st generation Apple Watch SE at Walmart. This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch features GPS, Compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and much more.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: $379 $339 @Walmart

Save $40 on the already modestly priced Asus Vivobook Go 15.This lightweight and compact machine makes it easy to get things done when you're on the move. It has a user-friendly ergonomic design with an ultra-slim bezel 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core i3-N305 8-core, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 256GB of storage. Featuring Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Vivobook Go 15 is streamlined for speed and security. Windows Hello enables fast and secure logins and a privacy webcam shutter keeps prying eyes away.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 128GB: $329 $229 @ Walmart

Save $94 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi tablet. It packs a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Price check: Best Buy $279

Soundcore Life Note C Earbuds: $39 $29 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the already modestly priced Soundcore Life Note C earbuds. They feature 10mm graphene drivers for a wider soundstage and accurate clarity. Dual microphones with beamforming noise reduction helps reduce background noise and amplify your voice during call. IPX5 waterproof, Life Note C earbuds offer a 8-hour battery life with a charging case that extends it to 32 hours.

LG UltraGear 27" Gaming Monitor: $229 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the 27-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. It's solid choice if you're looking for a 1080p display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.