Walmart Black Friday deals 2023 — best early sales

Walmart Black Friday deals officially drop on Nov. 24. However, the retailer's current fall deals offer early holiday discounts on tech. This includes laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, wearables, smart TVs and more.

Last year, Walmart Black Friday "Deals for Days” sale featured early discounts for bargain shoppers. During the sale, we saw massive discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors and more. Similar to last year, expect to shop the best Walmart Black Friday deals online at Walmart.com via the free Walmart app.

Walmart may also launch another Walmart+ Early Access sale ahead of Black Friday. Similar to Amazon's early access sale, Walmart+ members would get first dibs on Walmart's excellent holiday discounts. Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 30-day risk-free trial. Sign up at walmart.com/plus for free if you don't want to commit right away.

Walmart Black Friday deals are expected to offer the lowest prices of the year on today's best tech. Until then, see the best early discounts below.

Walmart Black Friday deals

HP 15.6 Laptop: $249 $199 @Walmart

Save $50 on the HP laptop 15-fd0081wm. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, it's streamlined for security and performance, somewhat like a Chromebook. For under $200 you get a 15-inch display, Intel Pentium N200 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: $379 $339 @Walmart

Save $40 on the already modestly priced Asus Vivobook Go 15.This lightweight and compact machine makes it easy to get things done when you're on the move. It has a user-friendly ergonomic design with an ultra-slim bezel 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core i3-N305 8-core, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 256GB of storage. Featuring Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Vivobook Go 15 is streamlined for speed and security. Windows Hello enables fast and secure logins and a privacy webcam shutter keeps prying eyes away.

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen: $309 $159 @ Walmart

Save $150 on the 1st generation Apple Watch SE at Walmart. This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch features GPS, Compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $237 @ Walmart

Save $92 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi tablet. It packs a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $345 @ Walmart

Save $55 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $348

Soundcore Life Note C Earbuds: $39 $29 @ Walmart

The already modestly priced Soundcore Life Note C earbuds are an extra $10 cheaper. They feature 10mm graphene drivers for a wider soundstage and accurate clarity. Dual microphones with beamforming noise reduction helps reduce background noise and amplify your voice during call. IPX5 waterproof, Life Note C earbuds offer a 8-hour battery life with a charging case that extends it to 32 hours.

75" onn. 4K Roku Smart TV: $578 $498 @ Walmart

Walmart takes $80 off its onn. 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 75-inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

Vizio V-Series 55" 4K TV: $428 $314 @ Walmart

Now $110 off, the 55-inch Vizio V-Series Smart TV is at its lowest price yet. It combines 4K pixel resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10+ to deliver crystal-clear, sharp imagery in vibrant color and detail. Factory installed smart TV apps like WatchFree+ lets you access hundreds of Live TV and On Demand channels at no cost. Optimized for game consoles, Vizio's own V-Gaming Engine features AMD FreeSync, Auto Game Mode and VRR for enhanced gameplay.