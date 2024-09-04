Upgrade to the top-rated Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,662 with Samsung's student discount offer
Pick up the excellent Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for a stellar price.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is one of our favorite laptop releases of 2024.
Currently, students and teachers can get the Editor's Choice Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,662.49 from Samsung. It normally costs $2,400, so that's $737 off and the lowest price I've seen it drop to yet. And what's more, Samsung is throwing in a free portable SSD (valued at $175) with your purchase. As far as laptop deals go, it's one of the best end-of-summer discounts you can get.
To snag this deal, verify your school enrollment status via the Samsung Education Offers Program. If you don't qualify for the education discount, you can still save and snag the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,749 ($650 off) from Samsung or Best Buy.
In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we praised its gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful overall performance, and excellent battery life. Whether you're refreshing your laptop for college or remote work, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is a solid choice. Especially at this stellar price.
Today's best Galaxy Book 4 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra
Was: $2,399
Now: $1,749 @ Samsung ($1,662) w/ Student discount
Overview
For a limited time, save $650 on Galaxy Book 4 Ultra or $737 with Samsung's student discount offer. This deal includes a free portable SSD (valued at $175).
Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,749
Reviews: In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosigned it with our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister sites echo our sentiments.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a premium laptop with a gorgeous touchscreen for multitasking, creating, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general day-to-day tasks like checking emails and internet browsing. See our best laptops in 2024 buying guide to find a laptop that fits your use case.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.