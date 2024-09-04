Upgrade to the top-rated Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,662 with Samsung's student discount offer

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is one of our favorite laptop releases of 2024.

Currently, students and teachers can get the Editor's Choice Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,662.49 from Samsung. It normally costs $2,400, so that's $737 off and the lowest price I've seen it drop to yet. And what's more, Samsung is throwing in a free portable SSD (valued at $175) with your purchase. As far as laptop deals go, it's one of the best end-of-summer discounts you can get.

To snag this deal, verify your school enrollment status via the Samsung Education Offers Program. If you don't qualify for the education discount, you can still save and snag the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,749 ($650 off) from Samsung or Best Buy.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we praised its gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful overall performance, and excellent battery life. Whether you're refreshing your laptop for college or remote work, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is a solid choice. Especially at this stellar price.

Today's best Galaxy Book 4 Ultra deal