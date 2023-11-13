The top early Black Friday deals at Best Buy this week

Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. continue to offer eye-popping discounts on must-have tech from laptops to big screen TVs.

Right now, save up to $550 on select laptops like the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 with 1TB SSD, now on sale for $999 — $949 for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. We tested this exact configuration Galaxy Book 3 360 and and found it so impressive that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. Featuring a sleek, ultra-light design, stunningly gorgeous display and comfortable keyboard, it's the Editor's Choice 2-in--1 laptop.

If you want a cheaper option, consider the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop with 512GB SSD for $649 ($400 off). It's an equally wise choice if you're looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop.

With both top-rated machines now at their lowest prices of the year, there's really no need to wait for Black Friday.

See more of my picks for top Black Friday deals at Best Buy this week:

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the AMD Ryzen-powered HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop (15-fh0023dx). With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $949 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $550 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop or $600 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Gigabyte G5 with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU inside. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $329

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $299 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $299 | B&H $299

Fitbit Charge 6: $149 $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review,, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.

Garmin Instinct 2: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the Garmin Instinct 2 is one of the best smartwatches to buy. Instinct 2 monitors your vitals (heart rate, fitness levels) and, thanks to trackback, can help you navigate back to your original starting point. With up to 28 days of battery life (up to 65 days in Battery Save Watch Mode), this rugged smartwatch can be yours right now. Price check: Amazon $199

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32" Monitor: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes $150 off the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and features AMD FreeSync Premium. Price check: Amazon $279

55" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): $749 $499 @ Best Buy Lowest price! Save $250 on the 55-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This is the best value QLED TV under $500. It's a home theater TV with stunning 4K UHD resolution panel at 120Hz, quantum dot technology, ultrawide color gamut, and excellent motion clarity. HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HD10 & HLG) deliver enhance contrast and fine detail. Gamers will benefit from the Q7's responsive lag-free gameplay of a 240 variable refresh rate (VRR). This TV supplies you with 4 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $499 | Walmart $499