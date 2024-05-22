Today only, get the Galaxy S24 Plus for as low as $149 with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer

Samsung's Discover Event summer sale features a limited time Galaxy S24 Plus phone deal you don't want to miss!

Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $999 and get double the storage for free which saves you $120. Stack your savings and take up to $600 when you trade in an eligible device. This could drop Galaxy S24 Plus to as low as $149 which is the next best thing to snagging a free phone.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series refreshes the line with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor and Adreno 750 graphics. Straight out of the box, it runs on Google's latest Android 14 firmware and Samsung's One UI 6.1. You'll enjoy new intuitive AI-driven functions like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist.

Unlocked, this Galaxy S24 Plus works with just about every carrier in the U.S. and is worth considering if you need a new phone.

Today's best Galaxy S4 Plus deal