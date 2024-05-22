Today only, get the Galaxy S24 Plus for as low as $149 with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer
Samsung's Discover Event summer sale features a limited time Galaxy S24 Plus phone deal you don't want to miss!
Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $999 and get double the storage for free which saves you $120. Stack your savings and take up to $600 when you trade in an eligible device. This could drop Galaxy S24 Plus to as low as $149 which is the next best thing to snagging a free phone.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series refreshes the line with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor and Adreno 750 graphics. Straight out of the box, it runs on Google's latest Android 14 firmware and Samsung's One UI 6.1. You'll enjoy new intuitive AI-driven functions like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist.
Unlocked, this Galaxy S24 Plus works with just about every carrier in the U.S. and is worth considering if you need a new phone.
Today's best Galaxy S4 Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Was: $1.119
Now: $149 @ Samsung w/ trade-in
Overview:
Get a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model Galaxy S24 Plus and save up to $600 when you trade-in an eligible device. This phone is unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi.
Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: If you get the highest trade-in value, it would be the lowest price ever for the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus (outside of getting a free phone).
Price comparison: Amazon $919 | Best Buy $919
Reviews: Although we didn't test this exact phone, Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its AI capabilities, solid performance and impressive battery life of nearly 17 hours. This top-shelf flagship Android phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as does the Galaxy S4 Plus in this deal.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a solid Android smartphone and iPhone alternative.
Don't buy it if: You're not interested in switching to Android or if you want a phone that ships with a stylus.
