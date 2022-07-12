Tired of blacks and grays? The best Prime Day deals for laptops with *bold* colors

Prime Day 2022 is here, and while the market is awash with incredible laptop deals, we're tired of seeing a sea of blacks, whites and grays, am I right? Death to the Space Grays and Charcoal Blacks! Say hello to electric blues, fire-engine red and forest green. We want colorful laptops!
Strangely enough, it isn't easy to find a laptop with a bold colored chassis, which makes sense. Most people want a subtle laptop to bring to work or school that won't attract too much attention, but there is still a niche who prefers eye-catching laptops.
Check out some of the best discounts on the most striking laptops on the market, from the budget-friendly, rich purple Gateway notebook to the gorgeous MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition gaming laptop. We'll be looking at Amazon deals as well as "anti-Prime Day" discounts from other retailers.
Best Prime Day deals for colorful laptops
MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair 15: was $2,000 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
It's not easy to find a striking yellow laptop on the market, but the MSI Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair 15 is the closest we could find. It has eye-catching, highlighter-yellow accents that blend beautifully with the blue and green detailing on the keyboard. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 165Hz, 1440p display.
Gateway 15.6" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Craving a gorgeous purple laptop? Well, look no further than Gateway's budget-friendly line. Walmart is taking $100 off the Gateway's Ultra Slim, violet-colored Notebook. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display. It also features a fingerprint scanner for quick logins and a microSD card slot for content creators.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $699, now $599 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung has never been afraid of color, and it proves that with its fire-engine red Galaxy Chromebook 2! This Chrome OS device comes packed with an Intel Core i3-10110U, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display. What's interesting about this laptop is that it's the first Chromebook with a QLED display. QLED is an energy-saving tech that outputs stunning colors and brightness without wasting too much battery.
Vaio SX : was $1300, now $849 @ Vaio (opens in new tab)
Can you say, "Pretty in pink"? This Vaio SX laptop has a soft, dainty touch with its rose-gold chassis. Vaio slashed $450 off the original price. This sweet-looking laptop comes with Intel Core i5-1155G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 12.5-inch, 1080p display.
ASUS VivoBook S15: was $729, now $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
At $170 off, the Asus VivoBook S15 is a sight for sore eyes with its beautiful Gaia Green chassis. It comes with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display.