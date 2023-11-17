Target Black Friday deals 2023 — 7 best early sales to shop now
The best Target Black Friday deals are rolling out early
Select Target Black Friday deals are now live ahead of Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. If you can't afford to wait, the big box retailer currently offers holiday-like savings on electronics in the lead up to Black Friday 2023. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between now and Dec. 24.
Like other retailers this year, Target holiday deals are starting early with generous discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, video games and more. The holidays will be here before we know it and remember my frugal friends — it's never too early to save.
Black Friday 2023 is almost here and we’re tracking today's best holiday deals previews. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2023 deals hub for this season's best discounts on mobile tech, gaming and more.
Target Black Friday deals 2023 — Quick links
- Shop: Today's best Target deals
- Laptops: save on Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo & more
- Tablets: save on tablets and e-readers
- Headphones: save on Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, Sony & more
- Wearables: save up to $60 on Amazfit and Fitbit
- Monitors: save on Acer, Samsung, HP & more
- Gaming: save on headsets, gamepads, video games & more
Best Target Black Friday deals 2023
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook:
$319 $149 @ Target
Lowest price! Now $170, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $300. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop,
Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage.
Price check: Best Buy $149 | Lenovo $149
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8:
$229 $149 @ Target
Save $80 on the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch tablet. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch (1920 x 1200) TFT display, 2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. This deal ends Saturday, Nov. 18.
Price check: Amazon $149 | Best Buy $179 w/ membership
Fitbit Charge 6:
$159 $99 @ Target
Lowest price! Save $60 on the Editor's Choice winning Fitbit Charge 6. In our review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.
Price check: Best Buy $99
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones:
$399 $329 @ Target
Lowest price! Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.
Price check: Amazon $329 | Best Buy $329
Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller:
$69 $49 @ Target
At $20 off, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is an at an all-time low price. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, speakers and integrated mic.
Price check: Amazon $49| Best Buy $49 | Walmart $49
EA Sports UFC 5:
$69 $49 @ Target
Lowest price! Now $20 off, UFC 5 is on on sale for an all-time low price for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This latest release to the popular sports game franchise brings mixed martial arts to your console like never before. Featuring graphics upgrades, all-new damage systems, and spot-on character likenesses down to their movements, UFC 5 delivers the most authentic cage-fighting experience in a game. You'll feel like you're in a live PPV main event every time.
Price check: GameStop $49| Amazon $49 | Best Buy $69
Alternate pick: WWE 2K23 for $30 @ Walmart
Madden NFL 24 Xbox Series X|One:
$69 $34 @ Target
Save $35 on Madden NFL 24 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before. Madden NFL for PS5 and PS4 are also $49 each.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
