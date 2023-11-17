Target Black Friday deals 2023 — 7 best early sales to shop now

Select Target Black Friday deals are now live ahead of Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. If you can't afford to wait, the big box retailer currently offers holiday-like savings on electronics in the lead up to Black Friday 2023. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between now and Dec. 24.

Like other retailers this year, Target holiday deals are starting early with generous discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, video games and more. The holidays will be here before we know it and remember my frugal friends — it's never too early to save.

Black Friday 2023 is almost here and we’re tracking today's best holiday deals previews. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2023 deals hub for this season's best discounts on mobile tech, gaming and more.

Best Target Black Friday deals 2023

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $149 @ Target

Lowest price! Now $170, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals under $300. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. Price check: Best Buy $149 | Lenovo $149

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $149 @ Target

Save $80 on the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch tablet. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. This deal ends Saturday, Nov. 18. Price check: Amazon $149 | Best Buy $179 w/ membership

Fitbit Charge 6: $159 $99 @ Target

Lowest price! Save $60 on the Editor's Choice winning Fitbit Charge 6. In our review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions. Price check: Best Buy $99

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $329 @ Target

Lowest price! Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $329 | Best Buy $329