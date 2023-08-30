21 best deals from Samsung's Labor Day sale 2023

Labor Day sales are now live and Samsung's Labor Day sale offers a smorgasbord of deals on the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Among the tech giant's end of summer deals we're seeing massive price drops on our favorite Samsung mobile devices.

Now is one of the best times of the year to snag the best savings on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3, the new Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Phones. You can also score the lowest prices of the year on Samsung's big screen offerings from computer monitors, to OLED 4K TVs.

So if you're due for a gadget refresh or want to pick up a new smart TV, there are tons of savings to be had. Shop Samsung's entire Labor Day sale and see our recommended discounts below.

Samsung Labor Day sale

Samsung Labor Day sale — Laptops & tablets

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $799 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3. For just under $800 you're getting a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. Students and teachers save up to an extra 10% via Samsung's Education Program.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,349 $1,099 @ Samsung

Save $250 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $1,099

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: $1,899 $1,499 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1 with S Pen. This convertible laptop packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $1,499

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $1,999 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. No trade-in required. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage. Students and teachers save up to an extra 10% via Samsung's Education Program.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $599 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 with no trade-in. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 256GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE w/ S Pen: $529 $429 @ Samsung + free $100 credit

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and get $100 in free Samsung credit for accessories. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Price check: Amazon $426 | Walmart $429

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,319 $1,199 @ Samsung

Get a free memory upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra from Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra totes an 11,200mAH battery, the highest capacity in the series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Samsung + $100 in free Samsung Credit

Save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and get $100 in free Samsung Credit to buy accessories. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung Labor Day sale — Phones

Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,379 $1,199 @ Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade to 512GB when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Botanic Green colorway. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Unlocked: from $ 999 @ Samsung + up to $600 off w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you trade in an eligible device. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality. It provides the best hands-free selfie experience, and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. It's the largest cover screen on a Z Flip yet. Students and teachers save up to an extra $100 via Samsung's Education Program.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unlocked (512GB): $1,919 $1,799 @ Samsung + up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in

Get a free storage upgrade when you purchase an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Icy Blue or Phantom Black colorway. Plus, save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you trade-in an eligible device. Students and teachers get up to an extra $180 via Samsung's Education Program.

Samsung Labor Day sale — Wearables & audio

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 $229 @ Samsung

Save up to $50 on the Galaxy Watch 5. This 40mm smartwatch features features auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: from $299 @Samsung up to $250 off w/ trade-in

Save up to $250 on the Galaxy Watch 6 with eligible device trade in. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case in your choice of gold, graphite, black or silver. Choose from a variety of Galaxy watch band options including sport, extreme sport, hybrid leather, and fabric. The Samsung Galaxy Watch is IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: from $399 @ Samsungup to $250 off w /trade-in

Save up to $250 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with eligible device trade in. It features a 43mm stainless steel case in your choice of black or silver and a variety of watch band options including sport, extreme sport, hybrid leather, and fabric. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic is IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $179 @ Samsung

Save up to $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with trade-in. These premium wireless earbuds feature active noise-cancellation, ambient modes, and 360 degree sound with Dolby Atmos. Cheaper option: Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 ($40 off)

Samsung Labor Day sale — PC &TV Monitors

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: $2,199 $1.299 @ Samsung

Save $900 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for a viewing experience like no other on a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel with 1000R curvature. This monitor fully wraps around your view so you can conquer productivity and get overwhelmed when you have tons of tabs open for your big research paper. After school, lose yourself in whatever world you decide to play with a 240hz refresh rate and lightning fast 1ms response time.

43" Samsung The Sero 43-inch Rotating QLED TV: $1,499 $1,399 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Samsung Sero QLED Rotating 4K TV. It can be viewed in vertical or landscape mode and is great for anyone who wants to maximize space. It arrives pre-loaded with AppleTV and today's popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube and more. It supports AirPlay 2 so you can conveniently cast videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone to the TV.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung

The Samsung Labor Day sale knocks up to $800 off its top-rated The Frame QLED 4K TV. Prices start at $549. When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor. For $150 more, the Frame’s bezel may be customized to match your room's style and color.

65" Samsung Q60C QLED TV (2023): $999 $799 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

85" Samsung Q60C QLED TV (2023): $2,299 $1,599 @ Samsung

Go bigger and save $700 on the massive 85-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.