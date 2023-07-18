Samsung back to school sale: Save $445 on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and get a $100 credit bonus

Samsung back to school sale offers solid discounts on back to school tech essentials. Right now, you can get the 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro for $1,449 at Samsung. You'd normally expect to pay $1,749 for this laptop, so that's up to $300 in savings. Students and teachers save an extra $145 via the Samsung Education Offer Program which drops it to a record price low of $1,304 ($445 off).

This marks the Galaxy Book 3 Pro's lowest price ever which makes it one of the best laptop deals of the season. What's more, Samsung is tossing in a bonus $100 Samsung Credit. You can apply this free money toward Galaxy Book 3 accessories like the Portable SSD T7 Shield, the 27-inch T45F Pro Monitor or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

As far as back to school laptop deals go, this is one of the best out there.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,749 $1,449 $1,304 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro or $445 via the Samsung Education Offer Program. Plus get $100 in free Samsung Credit to buy laptop accessories. This machine packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For file storage, it's outfitted with a 1TB SSD, expandable via microSD. You also get AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 1080p webcam, and fingerprint reader for secure logins.

In our Galaxy Book 3 Pro review, we liked its super thin chassis, AMOLED display and great speakers. Although we wish its SSD was faster, we rated the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 3.5 out of 5-stars for its powerful performance.

During real-world tests, we applied pressure to the Galaxy Book 3 by launching a couple dozen Google Chrome tabs and a handful of YouTube videos. Our review units Intel Core i5-1340P processor with 16GB of RAM kept chugging along without stuttering. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and deliver seamless multitasking and streaming performance.

For connecting external devices like a monitor, SSD or microphone, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro affords you a decent amount of ports. You get 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x USB3.2, 1 x microSD slot, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

At $300 off, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro is more affordable than ever. It's a solid buy if solid performance, biometric security, and a stunning display ticks all the boxes for you.