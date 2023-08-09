Samsung back to school deals: Save $600 on the excellent Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

This Samsung back to school deal on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is one of the best laptop deals of the summer. Right now, you can get the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for $1,999 at Samsung with no trade-in. It normally costs $2.399, so that's $400 in savings. Students and teachers save an extra 10% which drops it to $1,799. That's a whopping $600 off and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra's lowest price ever.

This is one of the best back to school laptop deals to snag today.

While Best Buy offers the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for $1,899 to paid My Best Buy members, Samsung's deal is better since you're getting an extra $200 in free Samsung Credit.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $1,799 @ Samsung w/ education discount

Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with the Samsung Education Offer Program and get $200 in free Samsung Credit to shop for accessories. No trade-in required. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a solid MacBook Pro alternative for power-uses and creators on the move. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage.

Port-wise, the Galaxy Book Ultra equips you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-A and 1 x 3.5mm audio jack. And at 3.9 pounds and 13.9 x 9.9 0.6-inches thin, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is more portable than its direct competitor. It's considerably lighter and thinner than the 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro (4.7 pounds, 14.0 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

In our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review , we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We loved the laptop's stunning 16-inch AMOLED display, strong performance, and blistering fast SSD.

During real-world performance tests, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra had no hiccups or slowdowns. Even when we bombarded it with 36 Google Chrome tabs, two of which were streaming 4K YouTube videos simultaneously, with YouTube Music, Google Docs running in the background.

If you're looking for a powerful laptop for creating and gaming, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a wise choice. Especially at this tempting deal price.