Where to preorder the iPhone 15 and iPhone Plus — save up to $800

iPhone 15 preorders start Sept. 15 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT at Apple and select U.S. wireless carriers. Preorders ship to arrive by the iPhone 15 Series' release date on Sept. 22. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature Apple's A16 chip, a 48MP camera, new action button and USB-C connectivity.

Pricing for the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 starts at $799 and $899 for the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. However, you can save up to $800 when you preorder the iPhone or iPhone 15 Plus via carrier offers at Apple. We expect U.S. wireless carriers to roll out fantastic iPhone 15 deals this month to help buffer the blow to your wallet.

With tons of trade-in and buy one get one (BOGO) options, you can get yourself or a family member a free iPhone 15. If you're due for an upgrade, the day you've been waiting for is nearly here.

Preorder the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus below beginning Fri., Sept. 15.

Preorder iPhone 15 | iPhone 15 Plus