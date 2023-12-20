PlayStation Portal just restocked at GameStop — but there's a catch
GameStop just restocked the PlayStation Portal
The PlayStation Portal is now in stock at select GameStop locations —just in time for Christmas. Enter your zip code to check availability near you within 100 miles. If it's in stock, you can buy it online and pick it up at your local GameStop.
As with all restocks you'll need to act fast, as quantiles have been selling like hotcakes. Launched Nov. 15, Sony’s dedicated PS5 remote player costs $199 and has been in high demand ever since. PlayStation Direct's last PlayStation Portal restock on Dec. 15 sold out quickly — the next restock is scheduled for mid-January.
So if you were hoping to get your hands on the hard to get PlayStation Portal before Christmas Day, I recommend you jump on GameStop's restock.
PlayStation Portal remote player
Sony PlayStation Portal Remote Player
$199 @ GameStop
Overview:
Sony's PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets you play games on your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi. Or, pick up where you left off when you're on the go using your unlimited mobile hotspot.
Features: 8-inch LCD screen, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, supports 1080p resolution gaming at 60fps, PS5 console required
Product launched: November 2023
Price history: The newly released PlayStation Portal has not seen a direct discount yet. Reseller prices have hit up to
Check stock status: Amazon| Best Buy| Target | Walmart| antonline | Macy's | Newegg | PlayStation Direct
Reviews consensus: We didn't get a chance to test it, however, PlayStation Portal reviews across our sister sites are mixed. Overall, the PS5 remote player's large display, ergonomic design and haptic feedback are welcome features. One expert deducted points for latency issues and lack of storage for local gaming.
Laptop Mag: TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You own a PS5 console and want a dedicated remote player for handheld gaming.
Don't buy it if: You don't own a PS5 console or have no interest in handheld gaming.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
