PlayStation Portal just restocked at GameStop — but there's a catch

The PlayStation Portal is now in stock at select GameStop locations —just in time for Christmas. Enter your zip code to check availability near you within 100 miles. If it's in stock, you can buy it online and pick it up at your local GameStop.

As with all restocks you'll need to act fast, as quantiles have been selling like hotcakes. Launched Nov. 15, Sony’s dedicated PS5 remote player costs $199 and has been in high demand ever since. PlayStation Direct's last PlayStation Portal restock on Dec. 15 sold out quickly — the next restock is scheduled for mid-January.

So if you were hoping to get your hands on the hard to get PlayStation Portal before Christmas Day, I recommend you jump on GameStop's restock.

PlayStation Portal remote player