Get a free iPhone 16e with today's preorder deals on Apple's new AI phone

The new iPhone 16e is Apple's streamlined version of the iPhone 16. It packs the key specs of the latest flagship into a compact design.



If you can live without a dynamic island and camera control, it's the most budget-friendly option from the series.

You can now preorder the iPhone 16e at the Apple Store and select retailers and U.S. wireless carriers. Prices start from just $599 for the base model.



If you're short on cash, you'll want to jump on today's iPhone 16 preorder deals to get Apple's latest phone for free. Here's how.

Preorder iPhone 16e from $599

Apple iPhone 16e : was $599 at apple.com You can now preorder the iPhone 16e strarting from $599 at Apple.com. Trade-in your old phone and save up to $630 on Apple's latest phone. Should you receive the maximum value for your trade-in device, the iPhone 16e is free. iPhone 16e preorders ship to arrive by February 28, 2025. Key specs: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, Apple A18 chip, 4-core GPU, Apple Intelligence, 48MP Fusion camera, aluminum with glass back, up to 26 hours of battery life

Whether you're a new or existing T-Mobile customer, you can get a free iPhone 16e (or up to $630 off). when you trade-in an eligible device under a T-Mobile Magenta Max , Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next plan. Or, trade-in your old phone and open a new line.

Given that the iPhone 16e costs $599 to start and you can get up to $830 cash back for your old device, you'd get a free phone. Your rebate will appear on your monthly T-Mobile bill as credits over 24 months.

Additionally, when you preorder the iPhone 16e online at t-mobile.com or via the T Life app, you'll get the $35 activation fee waived and free next-day shipping.

Alternatively, you can get a free iPhone 16e (valued at $600) when you preorder from Metro by T-Mobile and activate it under a Metro Flex Up or Metro Flex Plus.



Again, your refund will appear on your monthly statement as credits, but for a shorter period of just 12 months.

If you need extra motivation to take advantage of this iPhone 16e preorder deal, Metro Flex Plus customers get Amazon Prime for free (valued at $15/mo.). That's an additional savings of $180 a year.

Starting from just $599, the iPhone 16e is worth considering if you're long overdue for an upgrade. Especially if you're still daily driving with an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

iPhone 16e preorders ship to arrive by February 28 which is when it's expected to land in stores.

