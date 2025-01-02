Buy the Samsung Galaxy A16 starting January 9 in the US and save 50% on the Galaxy Fit 3

Samsung kicks off the New Year with generous offers on unlocked phones. Beginning January 9, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will be available in the U.S. alongside Sammy's 3rd generation fitness tracker (valued at $60).

Starting January 9, you'll save 50% on the new Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 (valued at $60) when you buy the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G from $199.99 at Samsung.com. That's $30 off the cost of buying each item separately and one of the best phone deals of 2025 so far.

The new Galaxy A16 5G follows the Galaxy A15 5G and brings a larger display and additional memory options to the Galaxy A series phone lineup.

Its spec sheet lists a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 800-nit 90Hz display, Samsung Exynos 1330 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you don't mind spending a little more out of pocket, the Galaxy A16 5G offers an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

For just under $200, you're getting a capable phone with flagship-worthy features including a 25W super-fast charging all-day battery, Samsung Knox Vault security, and up to 6 years of Samsung One UI and Android OS updates.

Pair the Galaxy A15 5G with the Galaxy Fit 3 and you'll have a reliable companion to help you reach your health and fitness goals. It tracks over 100 different workouts and gives you comprehensive data on your progress. You can also stay on top of your daily wellness by monitoring your heart rate, stress, and sleeping habits.

Over the Galaxy Fit 2, the Galaxy Fit 3 boasts a 1.6-inch display which is 45% wider and provides up to 13 days of battery life (rated).

So if you're on the hunt for a decent unlocked phone with flagship features and a wearable that doesn't cost a whole lot, snap up this Galaxy A16 deal while you still can.

