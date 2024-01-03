Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is just $15 right now for new customers

If you want to rid yourself from the shackles of wireless carrier contracts and save on your monthly phone bill, we bring good news. Mint Mobile is ringing in the new year with an offer too good to refuse.

For a limited time, new customers can get 3-months of Mint Mobile Unlimited for just $15. This plan usually costs $30 per month so you're saving 50% and getting a great value on unlimited talk, text, and data. In fact, Mint Mobile's current deal undercuts Metro by T-Mobile's cheapest prepaid unlimited plan price by $25.

Today's best Mint Mobile deal

Mint Mobile Unlimited Plan: $15/mo. for 3 months @ Mint Mobile

Lowest price! New customers can get 3-months of Mint Mobile Unlimited for just $15 per month. Thereafter, you can renew for another 3 months for $25 per month, 6 months for $20 per month or 12 months for $15 per month. This limited time offer ends Jan. 31.

Mint Mobile is one of the many prepaid wireless carriers in the U.S. from which to choose from. According to our sister site, Tom's Guide, Mint Mobile is the best overall prepaid plan — period. In the U.S., Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, so its coverage map blankets 99% of the region.

However, if you're concerned about reception in your area or if your phone is compatible with Mint Mobile, there's an easy way to check. Swing over to MintMobile.com, enter your zip code and your phone's brand and model to check the coverage in your area and device compatibility. If the results are satisfactory, from there you can view Mint Mobile monthly plans.

If you want to keep your new year's resolution of lowering your monthly phone bill, don't miss Mint Mobile's deal. This limited time offer ends Jan. 31.