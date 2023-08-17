Microsoft's highest tier Surface Laptop Go 2 is $200 off for back to school 2023

Microsoft's highest Surface Laptop Go 2 is at its best price yet for back to school 2023. Right now, you can get the 256GB model Surface Laptop Go 2 with Intel i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM for $749 at Sam's Club. Previously $949, that's $200 off ($250 off list) and the cheapest price we've seen for this particular configuration.
By comparison, it undercuts Microsoft's direct price by $50 which makes it one of the best Surface deals out there.
Today's best Surface Laptop Go 2 deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Was:
$949Now: $749 @ Sam's Club
Overview:
Features: 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD
Release date: June 2023
Price check: |Microsoft $799|antonline $903
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular configuration. It undercuts Microsoft's current direct price by $50.
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Surface Laptop Go 2 scored high ratings at our sister sites. The overall verdict is that it's a compact, premium laptop that gets things done.
TechRadar: ★★★★| Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a small laptop with an all-day battery to carry everywhere. Great for students and jet-setters, this compact laptop easily fits into any backpack or messenger bag.
Don't buy if: You want a big screen laptop or if you're more than a casual gamer. Although the Surface Laptop Go 2 supports gaming via Microsoft Apps, to get the best PC gaming experience, consider a gaming-specific machine.