Microsoft's highest tier Surface Laptop Go 2 is $200 off for back to school 2023

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Was: $949

Now: $749 @ Sam's Club

Overview:

Features: 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD

Release date: June 2023

Price check: |Microsoft $799|antonline $903

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular configuration. It undercuts Microsoft's current direct price by $50.

Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Surface Laptop Go 2 scored high ratings at our sister sites. The overall verdict is that it's a compact, premium laptop that gets things done.

TechRadar: ★★★★| Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy if: You want a small laptop with an all-day battery to carry everywhere. Great for students and jet-setters, this compact laptop easily fits into any backpack or messenger bag.

Don't buy if: You want a big screen laptop or if you're more than a casual gamer. Although the Surface Laptop Go 2 supports gaming via Microsoft Apps, to get the best PC gaming experience, consider a gaming-specific machine.