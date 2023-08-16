Microsoft back to school sale 2023: 9 Best Surface deals

The Microsoft Store back to school sale knocks up to $600 off select Surface devices. What's more, students and educators save up to 10% on select back to school tech. If you don't qualify for the student discount, you can still save big on Surface devices at Microsoft and other retailers. Microsoft currently offers the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 for $999 in its ongoing back to school sale. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $300 in savings. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop, however, it's still a solid savings. At just $50 from its all-time low price, it's on of the best back to school laptop deals in town.

With its premium design, great speakers, and tactile keyboard, the Surface Laptop 5 is worth considering if you're due for a new PC.

See today's best back to school Microsoft Surface device deals below.

Today's best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. The notebook we recommend packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Price check: Best Buy $999

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: $699 $549 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the sleek and portable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a vibrant 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, improved HD camera and secure Windows Hello sign-in. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and supplies 128GB SSD. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative. Price check: Amazon $599|Target $549

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,099 $949 @ Microsoft Store

Save $150 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. This tablet packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD ensures fast file transfers and stores thousands of files. Price check: Best Buy $949 B&H $949

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,399 $799 @ Microsoft Store

Save $600 on the 2021 Surface Pro 8. Despite being replaced by the Surface Pro 9, it's still one of the best convertible tablet PCs to buy. One our favorite 2-in-1s, we gave the Surface Pro 8 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We love it for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard: $929 $699 @ Best Buy

Now $230 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is a great value. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: $1,599 $1271 @ Amazon

Save $328 on the Surface Laptop Studio at Amazon. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. This machine packs a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. There's a 256GB solid state drive on board for storage. Price check: Best Buy $1,399| PC Richard $1,399

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $999 $699 @ Microsoft Store

Save $300 on the 2021 Surface Laptop 4 this back to school season. Last year's Microsoft flagship was among our top picks for its sleek, sturdy design, fast AMD CPU performance and comfortable keyboard. It's suitable for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a reliable laptop that gets the job done. The laptop in this deal features a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) touch display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $899

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $1,119 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 Ryzen 7 Edition at Best Buy. This configuration sports a platinum metal design, 15-inch, (2496 x 1664) touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 4980U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics. Rounding out its specs is a speedy 256GB SSD.