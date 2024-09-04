Microsoft slashes $300 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2, up to 86% off Xbox games and controllers for back-to-school season

Microsoft Store deals are in full swing for back-to-school season. For a limited time, you can shop sitewide for discounts on everything Microsoft, from Surface devices to Xbox games and accessories.

As part of its sale, Microsoft is offering a $300 discount on the 1TB Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4050 graphics. This model normally costs $2,800, so this discount reduces its price to $2,499.

We dropped a Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review at launch, praising its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use, and its rated 18-hour battery life was impressive.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, backed by their Editor's Choice Award. It's worth noting that this laptop scored 12,779 on GeekBench performance multicore tests, beating the MacBook Pro M3's score of 11,870.

If your personal computer needs a refresh, Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is a solid alternative to the MacBook Pro.

That's just one of the deals at the Microsoft Store today. See Microsoft's entire sale and my favorite discounts below.

Microsoft Store deals

Surface Laptop Studio 2: $2,799 $2,499 @ Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store slashes $300 off the 1TB model Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4050 graphics for a limited time. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use, and its rated 18-hour battery life was impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD Price check: Amazon $2,499 w/ free full gaming download of Assassin's Creed Shadows | Best Buy $2,499 w/ Plus membership

Surface Laptop 7 Essentials Bundle: up to $60 off @ Microsoft Store + 20% off Accessories

Save up to $60 when you build your own Surface Laptop 7 Essentials Bundle at the Microsoft Store. This bundle includes a Surface Laptop 7, a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Family, and your choice of a 2-year, 3-year, or 4-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan. Plus save 20% on accessories like the Surface Dock, or Surface Arc Mouse. The Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU with 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: (Base) 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Surface Pro 11 Essentials Bundle: up to $60 off @ Microsoft Store + 20% off Accessories

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot + PC Essentials Bundle. Pricing starts at $1,219. This bundle includes a Surface Pro 11 tablet, a 15-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Family, and your choice of a 2-year, 3-year, or 4-year Microsoft Complete Protection Plan. Need accessories? Save 20% on add-ons like the Surface Pro Keyboard, Dock, or Arc Mouse. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 is powerful enough to replace your laptop. It features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch 2880 x 1920 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Xbox Wireless Controller (Nocturnal Vapor): $69 $57 @ Microsoft Store

Vaporize the ops in any game with this special edition Nocturnal Vapor design Xbox Wireless Controller. It packs everything we love about the Xbox core controller into a light and dark green color swirl exterior unique to each controller. Features: Triggers, bumpers, Hybrid D-pad, Button mapping, improved responsiveness, works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Price check: Amazon $57

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Red): $139 $115 @ Microsoft Store

One of the best Microsoft Store deals takes $44 off the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller (Red). Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate pro-level gamepad. Interchangeable thumbstick, paddle shapes, and custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Price check: Target $95 | Best Buy $115 w/ Plus membership

Xbox Series X Console Wrap: $45 $23 @ Microsoft Store

Add some razzle dazzle to your Xbox Series X system for less with 50% off the Xbox Series X Console Wrap. Made with solid panels and an engineered fabric, each Xbox console wrap is a precision fit and finish for your Xbox Series X.