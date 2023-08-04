Microsoft back to school sale: Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft back to school sale knocks hundreds off the Surface Laptop 5. For a limited time, you can get the 512GB Surface Laptop 5 with Intel i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM for $999 at the Microsoft Store. This model typically costs $1,299, so that's $300 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration and one of the best back to school laptop deals you can get.

You can also snag it from Best Buy for the same price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Microsoft Store

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft manufactures many of today's premium PCs and the Surface Laptop 5 is no slouch. It's one of the best laptops for college students and anyone else looking for a capable machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Xe graphics and 512GB of storage.

As we praise in our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, it boasts a slim, premium design, great sounding speakers, and a tactile, clicky keyboard. While our review unit's performance was underwhelming, software updates seem to have fixed the issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews average 4.7 out of 5-stars at Best Buy with happy customers citing smooth, fast performance and good battery life.

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

Now $300 off, the Surface Laptop 5 is worth considering if you're in the market for a new daily driver.