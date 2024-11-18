Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with Intel Core 7 CPU hits record low price just days before Black Friday

Just yesterday, I was marveling at the Samsung Galaxy Book 4's cameo in the new Peacock hit series The Day of the Jackal, and lo and behold, it's on sale today.

If you don't want to wait until next week, here's an early Black Friday deal on Samsung's flagship laptop.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Book 4 for just $529 at Samsung. It normally costs $899, so you're saving a whopping $370. More importantly, you're getting this laptop for a low price. How's that for Black Friday-worthy? You may also snap up this Galaxy Book 4 Black Friday deal from Best Buy with optional in-store pick-up.

While we didn't test this exact model from the Galaxy Book 4 series, the high-tier Galaxy Book Ultra earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us. We were so smitten with its overall performance, fingerprint security, and battery life that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.

We expect this same capable, reliable energy from the entry Galaxy Book 4 in this deal.

Now $370 off, the 2024 Galaxy Book 4 (NP750XGK-KS2US) boasts an intelligent processor, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated). It's one of the most powerful Galaxy Book series yet.

Black Friday is Nov. 29 and early savings are ripe for the picking. See our Black Friday 2024 hub for more discounts on today's most-wanted tech.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Black Friday deal