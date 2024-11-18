Samsung Galaxy Book 4 with Intel Core 7 CPU hits record low price just days before Black Friday
Just yesterday, I was marveling at the Samsung Galaxy Book 4's cameo in the new Peacock hit series The Day of the Jackal, and lo and behold, it's on sale today.
If you don't want to wait until next week, here's an early Black Friday deal on Samsung's flagship laptop.
Right now, you can get the Galaxy Book 4 for just $529 at Samsung. It normally costs $899, so you're saving a whopping $370. More importantly, you're getting this laptop for a low price. How's that for Black Friday-worthy? You may also snap up this Galaxy Book 4 Black Friday deal from Best Buy with optional in-store pick-up.
While we didn't test this exact model from the Galaxy Book 4 series, the high-tier Galaxy Book Ultra earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us. We were so smitten with its overall performance, fingerprint security, and battery life that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award.
We expect this same capable, reliable energy from the entry Galaxy Book 4 in this deal.
Now $370 off, the 2024 Galaxy Book 4 (NP750XGK-KS2US) boasts an intelligent processor, strong security, and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated). It's one of the most powerful Galaxy Book series yet.
Black Friday is Nov. 29 and early savings are ripe for the picking. See our Black Friday 2024 hub for more discounts on today's most-wanted tech.
Best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Black Friday deal
Samsung and Best Buy slash $370 off the Galaxy Book 4 (NP750XGK-KS2US).
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit LED anti-glare display, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual array mics, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Galaxy Book 4 configuration.
Price check: Best Buy $529
Reviews: Though we didn't test this exact laptop, the Galaxy Book 4, we reviewed its top-tier sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. We were so impressed by its overall performance, battery life, and robust Samsung ecosystem that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 in this deal to be just as capable and reliable.
Buy it if: You want a powerful, secure, long-lasting AI-ready laptop for multitasking.
Don't buy it if: You want a productivity laptop that can also handle demanding video editing and gaming. See our best gaming laptop picks for more options.
