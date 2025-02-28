Microsoft Store deals slash up to $700 off Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 7, and Surface Laptop Studio 2 — here are 3 best discounts

Spring savings start now at the Microsoft Store with massive discounts of up to $700 off Surface devices. If you're currently shopping around for a new laptop, Microsoft offers hundreds of reasons to buy the Surface Laptop 7, Surface Laptop Studio 2, or Surface Pro 11 2-in-1.

Right now, you can upgrade to the 1TB model Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite CPU and 64GB of RAM for $1,699 ($700 off). This is the configuration you want if you typically have fifty-eleven Google tabs open at once. Microsoft also offers the 32GB RAM and 16GB RAM models for $1,499 ($500 off) and $1,199 ($400 off), respectively.

We reviewed the Surface Laptop 7 and rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its slender design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. If you prioritize these attributes and portability, the Surface Laptop 7 might be for you.

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative, you can get the fully-loaded Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 GPU for $3,099 ($600 off). This may not be the lowest price I've ever seen for this Surface Laptop, but it's still a hefty savings. It's the cheapest price I've seen for this configuration in a while.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives for creators. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we praise its versatilty, strong performance, and haptic keyboard. It's a wise choice if maximizing productivity, creating, and gaming are important to you.

The 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is a terrific companion for students and mobile professionals. In our Surface Pro 2024 review, we found its great battery life and gorgeous screen impressive. If you don't mind spending extra for a keyboard, this is a good introduction to Copilot+ PCs.

Top Microsoft Surface deals

