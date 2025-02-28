Microsoft Store deals slash up to $700 off Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 7, and Surface Laptop Studio 2 — here are 3 best discounts
Shop and save up to $700 on Surface Pro, Surface Laptop 7, and Surface Laptop Studio 2 at the Microsoft Store.
Spring savings start now at the Microsoft Store with massive discounts of up to $700 off Surface devices. If you're currently shopping around for a new laptop, Microsoft offers hundreds of reasons to buy the Surface Laptop 7, Surface Laptop Studio 2, or Surface Pro 11 2-in-1.
Right now, you can upgrade to the 1TB model Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite CPU and 64GB of RAM for $1,699 ($700 off). This is the configuration you want if you typically have fifty-eleven Google tabs open at once. Microsoft also offers the 32GB RAM and 16GB RAM models for $1,499 ($500 off) and $1,199 ($400 off), respectively.
Browse: Microsoft Surface deals
We reviewed the Surface Laptop 7 and rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its slender design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. If you prioritize these attributes and portability, the Surface Laptop 7 might be for you.
If you're looking for a MacBook Pro alternative, you can get the fully-loaded Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 GPU for $3,099 ($600 off). This may not be the lowest price I've ever seen for this Surface Laptop, but it's still a hefty savings. It's the cheapest price I've seen for this configuration in a while.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives for creators. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we praise its versatilty, strong performance, and haptic keyboard. It's a wise choice if maximizing productivity, creating, and gaming are important to you.
The 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is a terrific companion for students and mobile professionals. In our Surface Pro 2024 review, we found its great battery life and gorgeous screen impressive. If you don't mind spending extra for a keyboard, this is a good introduction to Copilot+ PCs.
Top Microsoft Surface deals — Quick links
- Browse: Microsoft's entire sale
- Surface Laptop 7: was $2,399 now $1,699 at Microsoft
- Surface Laptop Studio 2: was $3,699 now $3,099 at Microsoft
- Surface Pro 11 X Elite: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Microsoft
Top Microsoft Surface deals
Microsoft is slashing $700 off the top its Surface Laptop 7 with 64GB of RAM. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life.
Key specs: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Save $600 on the fully loaded Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 GPU and 64GB of RAM. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive.
Key specs: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 2TB SSD
Save $500 on the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite processor and 64GB of RAM. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Key specs: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 120-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (Gen 10) review: A sleek design puts style over substance
Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 (2024) review: Is Chrome Enterprise worth the cost?