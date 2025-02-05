Laptop Mag's beloved Asus Zenbook S 14 ultraportable just dropped $300 at Best Buy

Our Laptop Mag experts review hundreds of laptops each year and our Editor's Choice Award goes to the cream of the crop. Launched in September 2024, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is a top tier machine and would be on my radar if I wanted to buy a new laptop.

Currently, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy. Previously $1,399, that's a massive $300 in savings and the biggest discount I've seen on this Asus laptop (model: UX5406SA-S14.U71TB). I track price fluctuations in laptops all year round and this marks a new record low price for the Zenbook S 14. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals I've spotted so far this year.

Browse: Best Buy's entire sale

In our Asus Zenbook S 14 review, our laptop expert called it a near-perfect ultraportable and rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars. Beyond its sleek, portable design, the laptop's responsive performance, vivid display and powerful audio were impressive.

During real-world performance tests, the Zenbook S 14's Intel Ultra Core series 2 processor juggled multiple tasks without any hiccups. Even when our reviewer bombarded it with numerous Chrome tabs, as well as Photoshop, Steam, and Intel's AI Playground all running in the background, the laptop kept chugging along.

Back in our lab, the Zenbook S 14 lasted nearly 14 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This endurance trial entails continuous web browsing over WiFi at a display brightness set to 150 nits.

So if you want a laptop that can juggle your workload and last a full day, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is a wise choice. And at $300 off, it's a steal of a deal!

Today's best Asus Zenbook S 14 laptop deal