Laptop Mag's beloved Asus Zenbook S 14 ultraportable just dropped $300 at Best Buy
Best Buy takes $300 off the Asus Zenbook S 14 — a Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award winner.
Our Laptop Mag experts review hundreds of laptops each year and our Editor's Choice Award goes to the cream of the crop. Launched in September 2024, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is a top tier machine and would be on my radar if I wanted to buy a new laptop.
Currently, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is on sale for $1,099 at Best Buy. Previously $1,399, that's a massive $300 in savings and the biggest discount I've seen on this Asus laptop (model: UX5406SA-S14.U71TB). I track price fluctuations in laptops all year round and this marks a new record low price for the Zenbook S 14. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals I've spotted so far this year.
Browse: Best Buy's entire sale
In our Asus Zenbook S 14 review, our laptop expert called it a near-perfect ultraportable and rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars. Beyond its sleek, portable design, the laptop's responsive performance, vivid display and powerful audio were impressive.
During real-world performance tests, the Zenbook S 14's Intel Ultra Core series 2 processor juggled multiple tasks without any hiccups. Even when our reviewer bombarded it with numerous Chrome tabs, as well as Photoshop, Steam, and Intel's AI Playground all running in the background, the laptop kept chugging along.
Back in our lab, the Zenbook S 14 lasted nearly 14 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This endurance trial entails continuous web browsing over WiFi at a display brightness set to 150 nits.
So if you want a laptop that can juggle your workload and last a full day, the Asus Zenbook S 14 is a wise choice. And at $300 off, it's a steal of a deal!
Today's best Asus Zenbook S 14 laptop deal
Overview
At $300 off, the excellent Asus Zenbook S 14 is a steal!
Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the Asus Zenbook S 14.
Price comparison: Walmart $1,369
Reviews consensus: In our Asus Zenbook S 14 review, we called it a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. During real-world tests, it easily juggled multiple tasks all the while delivering snappy performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're a power user looking for a laptop with long battery life. Packed with the latest Intel Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Arc graphics, it's a capable laptop for day-to-day multitasking, creative tasks and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer for general use only or if you want a gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA games at high refresh rates.
