This is the SanDisk portable SSD I would buy if I wanted to add storage to my laptop

A portable SSD is a great solution if you want to add storage to your laptop and easily transfer files across devices.

Now on sale for $79 at Amazon, the Dragon Edition SanDisk Portable SSD is the one I would buy if I needed extra laptop storage. At $10 off, this unique SanDisk Portable SSD has never been cheaper.

If you're shopping for someone else, it's one of the coolest last-minute gifts under $100.

Today's best SanDisk Portable SSD deal

Beyond its eye-catching dragon art enclosure, which represents my Chinese zodiac sign, this portable SSD has a red rubber hook that conveniently clips to a backpack or belt loop.

With a storage capacity of 1TB, this SanDisk Portable SSD keeps thousands of photos, videos, and importable documents safe. Read speeds of up to 800MB/s means fast file transfers between laptops, tablets, and phones.

For peace of mind, the SanDisk Portable SSD's casing provides two-meter drop protection and is backed by SanDisk's 3-year warranty.

Now, for just under $80, the SanDisk Portable SSD makes it more affordable to increase your maxed-out storage.