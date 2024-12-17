This is the SanDisk portable SSD I would buy if I wanted to add storage to my laptop
Pick up the SanDisk portable
A portable SSD is a great solution if you want to add storage to your laptop and easily transfer files across devices.
Now on sale for $79 at Amazon, the Dragon Edition SanDisk Portable SSD is the one I would buy if I needed extra laptop storage. At $10 off, this unique SanDisk Portable SSD has never been cheaper.
If you're shopping for someone else, it's one of the coolest last-minute gifts under $100.
Today's best SanDisk Portable SSD deal
Amazon knocks $10 off the SanDisk Portable SSD (Dragon Edition). It's a must-have USB Type-C accessory for your laptop if you want to move large files. It has a storage capacity of up to 1TB and has read speeds of up to 800MB/s.
Features: 1TB storage capacity, transfer rate up to 800MB/s, drop protection up to 2 meters, Includes USB-C to USB-A cable, works with Windows 10 and later, works with macOS v10.13 and later, works with USB Type-C devices, includes a 3-year warranty
Price check: Walmart $79 | SanDisk $79
Beyond its eye-catching dragon art enclosure, which represents my Chinese zodiac sign, this portable SSD has a red rubber hook that conveniently clips to a backpack or belt loop.
With a storage capacity of 1TB, this SanDisk Portable SSD keeps thousands of photos, videos, and importable documents safe. Read speeds of up to 800MB/s means fast file transfers between laptops, tablets, and phones.
For peace of mind, the SanDisk Portable SSD's casing provides two-meter drop protection and is backed by SanDisk's 3-year warranty.
Now, for just under $80, the SanDisk Portable SSD makes it more affordable to increase your maxed-out storage.
